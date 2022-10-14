Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 14, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 2:03 PM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

360 3PL APE APX AQZ ARB ASG AUT BUB CAR DUB DYL EM2 FDV GUD IPH LKE MVF NAN PFP PNV PTM SEK TNE (2) TYR

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $5.44

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

While Life360's new monthly pricing was initially described as a trial, it now appears to be a permanent change, and Bell Potter has update forecasts accordingly.

Currently, new pricing is only applied to new customers but the broker sees potential for the company to issue price increases for existing customers.

The broker also reduces its hardware forecast, anticipating Tile products to be used as promotional giveaways when the integrated app is launched later in October.

The Buy rating and target price of $8.25 are retained.

This report was published on October 13, 2022.

Target price is $8.25 Current Price is $5.44 Difference: $2.81

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 36.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.96.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 33.57.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

3PL 3P LEARNING LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $1.36

CCZ Equities rates ((3PL)) as No Rating (-1) -

As part of its strategy to extend overall wallet share, 3P Learning has acquired founder-led education assessment platform provider Brightpath Assessment for -$10m cash.

Brightpath operates in over 800 schools and conducted over 500k assessments in 2021.

CCZ Equities feels the monitoring and measurement aspect of the platform will make teachers lives easier and ultimately drive product adoption and retention. It's felt the new product should lift the company's B2B average revenue per user (ARPU) in the medium term.

The broker provides no rating nor 12-month target price.

This report was published on October 7, 2022.

Current Price is $1.36. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 123.64.

Forecast for FY24:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.67.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $11.35

Wilsons rates ((APE)) as Market Weight (3) -

While two consecutive months of strong growth in Australian new vehicle sales is encouraging, Wilsons points out 12-month figures are still trailing recent peaks. Also, recent feedback from OEMs suggested new vehicle supply remains constrained.

In addition, channel checks indicate isolated evidence of softening in average selling prices for used vehicles, according to the broker.

The analyst notes the ongoing underperformance from the top 10 OEMs is a negative for Eagers Automotive, given it overtrades with

many of these brands.

Other negatives include strong growth in Tesla sales and the company's network skew to QLD, WA, SA and the NT, explains the broker.

The $13.30 target and the Market-weight rating are unchanged as Wilsons feels demand destruction would have to be very significant to upset the current new orders/constrained supply equilibrium.

This report was published on October 7, 2022.

Target price is $13.30 Current Price is $11.35 Difference: $1.95

If APE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.30, suggesting upside of 0.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.0, implying annual growth of -15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.4, implying annual growth of -3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources