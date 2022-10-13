The Short Report – 13 Oct 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:39 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 6, 2022.

Last week began with the ASX200 falling out of bed, matching Wall Street’s response to the US jobs numbers. A few ups and downs followed but for little net movement thereafter.

The table below indicates shorters are continuing to add to positions as the market falls, more so than taking profits. Most of the increased shorts represent bracket creep, except for Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)).

We have followed Domino’s rise in short position over the last month, into the 5% bracket, then next week into the 6%, and then 7.3% two weeks ago. Last week Domino’s shorts rose to 9.0%.

The stock has been in decline ever since delivering a weaker than expected earnings result in last August due to inflationary pressures. The Australia & New Zealand region coped relatively well with inflation but not so Europe and Japan. Japan likely suffered from the lifting of covid restrictions but for Europe it’s more likely a matter of lost demand in tough economic times.

Domino’s announced the acquisition of 287 stores across Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia. While geographical expansion can be positive, such expansion amidst current global conditions is not without risk.

Still, five of the seven FNArena database brokers retain Buy or equivalent ratings on Domino’s, with two Hold.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 15.0

BET 13.9

SQ2 11.2