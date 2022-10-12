Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 12, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 1:52 PM

Today's is a Special Edition containing only Goldman Sachs updates on ASX-listed resources companies. This Report should be read in conjunction with the story ****, published a few moments ago.

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AWC BHP BSL CIA CRN DRR FMG ILU LYC MIN NHC OZL RIO S32 SFR SGM WHC

AWC ALUMINA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $1.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((AWC)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell (3) -

Goldman Sachs anticipates a tough period for base metals and steel as European and global demand continues to weaken and the US dollar continues to strengthen. Bulks are preferred over base metals on a three-to-six month view.

The broker lowers aluminium and nickel price forecasts after reducing European demand forecasts. It’s noted the industrial supply chain is currently undergoing an aggressive destocking cycle, given extreme uncertainties over demand conditions into winter.

Despite the lower aluminium price forecasts, Goldman increases its rating for Alumina Ltd to Neutral from Sell on valuation, as shares have fallen by -22% since June 9, when the rating was originally downgraded to Sell.

The target price falls to $1.30 from $1.35.

This report was published on October 11, 2022.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $1.25 Difference: $0.05

If AWC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.66, suggesting upside of 32.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.45 cents and EPS of 6.05 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 6.90 cents and EPS of 7.74 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.9, implying annual growth of -22.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $39.92

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs anticipates a tough period for base metals and steel as European and global demand continues to weaken and the US dollar continues to strengthen.

Overall, the broker prefers bulks over base metals on a three-to-six-month view, based on recent conversations with Chinese steel mills, which suggest a recent uptick in demand.

Goldman's lower copper price forecast is partly offset by currency movements.

The broker increases its price target for BHP Group to $43.50 from $40.50. It's felt a valuation premium to global mining peers will be maintained. Buy.

This report was published on October 11, 2022.

Target price is $43.50 Current Price is $39.92 Difference: $3.58

If BHP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $41.35, suggesting upside of 3.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 482.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 352.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 432.5, implying annual growth of -10.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 318.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.2.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $16.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((BSL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs anticipates a tough period for base metals and steel as European and global demand continues to weaken and the US dollar continues to strengthen. Bulks are preferred over base metals on a three-to-six month view.

The broker lowers its target for BlueScope Steel to $20.90 from $24.30 on lower US hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel prices partially offset by lower scrap prices and a lower Australian dollar.

This report was published on October 11, 2022.

Target price is $20.90 Current Price is $16.25 Difference: $4.65

If BSL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $20.83, suggesting upside of 28.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 249.9, implying annual growth of -56.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 213.3, implying annual growth of -14.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources