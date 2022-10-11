Cleanaway: Wait For Cheaper Prices

Technicals | 10:30 AM

By Michael Gable

Markets had a very strong two-day rally last week and some were thinking that it was a good sign that markets were bouncing off the lows.

However, we maintain our negative call from last week on the S&P 500 Index. Lows generally don't get formed in that manner and this sort of volatility translates to higher levels of risk.

At best, we make a higher low here and then we can consider if there will be some upside. Chasing a two-day bounce like that was never going to work unless it was off the back of an extreme capitulation like in March 2020. We need to bear in mind that September CPI numbers in the US are out on Thursday night, so everything until then will be noise.

Quite simply, if the CPI numbers surprise by quite a bit on the downside, then markets will bounce, otherwise we go lower again.

Impatient investors last week believed that the 25bps increase from the RBA was a "pivot", or at least a sign that rate rises were easing, but it wasn't.

The number of rate hikes ahead of us remains uncertain for now. Unless Thursday's CPI numbers a big positive surprise, the US Fed will continue raising rates and the market will be disappointed and uncertain. We will therefore need more time and more patience until the Fed stops raising and when the market is ready to rally in a sustained way.

In terms of at least having a "trade-able bounce" like what we saw in March and July, then that can only possibly occur after this Thursday.

Hopefully by next week's report on Tuesday, we have some clearer direction and some lower risk ideas. On that note, buying stocks here before Thursday's CPI release is a risk. However, we have a chart in this week's report on Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)).

CWY has broken the uptrend that was in place since 2020 and price action is now looking bearish.

At the very least, it will need to find support at the June low near $2.50.

However, if that breaks, then we would expect lower levels. Investors in CWY can therefore wait for an opportunity to get in at much cheaper prices.

