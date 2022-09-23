Next Week At A Glance – 26-30 Sep 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:28 AM

By Greg Peel

The US August PCE the Fed's preferred measure of inflation will be released next Friday. If the numbers are lower, that's a positive, but will not alter the Fed's current rate hike trajectory. If it's higher, that's a negative, but this would match up with a higher August core CPI and again, won't make the Fed any more hawkish than it already is.

So any wild responses would likely be misguided, but market sentiment is at a low ebb.

Next week's US releases include consumer confidence, durable goods orders, new and pending home sales, house prices, and another old-hat revision of June quarter GDP.

China will report August industrial profits and September PMIs.

Australia will see August retail sales and private sector credit.

Earnings reports are due from Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)), Liontown Resources (LTR)) and Premier Investments ((PMV)).

The ex-dividend season now slows to a trickle. The dividend payable season nevertheless pushes on.

Note that the end of next week is also the end of the month and end of the quarter. How fund managers respond to likely lower-still levels remains to be seen.

