Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 20, 2022

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.46

Goldman Sachs rates ((A2M)) as Initiation of coverage with Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of a2 Milk Co. The company makes the majority of its sales in the Chinese Infant Formula (IMF) market. While management is executing strategy well to grow market share, it's felt execution is already factored in by the market.

The broker begins with a Sell rating and NZ$6.45 target price.

The analyst highlights several factors limiting valuation upside, including a declining Chinese birth rate and declines in forecast average selling prices. In addition, there is considered to be upside risk to the marketing spend required to increase market share.

This report was published on September 9, 2022.

Current Price is $5.46. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $4.96, suggesting downside of -9.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 16.58 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 22.32 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.6, implying annual growth of 29.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.3.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.83

Goldman Sachs rates ((ADH)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Overall, Goldman Sachs prefers structural growth opportunities and companies with strong market positioning in a weaker economic environment.

The broker initiates coverage on Adairs with a Buy rating and $3.65 target price. An omni-channel homewares and home furnishings retailer, the company has three vertically integrated brands in Adairs, Mocka, and Focus on Furniture.

Goldman Sachs anticipates the company won't prioritise growth, and can take a controlled approach to marketing and brand costs in particular.

The analyst expects a re-rate of the share price should Adairs meet guidance and consensus forecasts. A greater than 20% return on capital is anticipated over the forecast period.

This report was published on September 9, 2022.

Target price is $3.65 Current Price is $1.83 Difference: $1.82

If ADH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 99% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.73, suggesting upside of 48.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 30.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.3, implying annual growth of 11.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 30.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 33.5, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 12.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALU ALTIUM

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $35.41

Bell Potter rates ((ALU)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Having reviewed Altium's full year result, Bell Potter has issued revenue and earnings forecast upgrades of 1%, 2% and 3% through to FY25. The broker's upgrades were largely driven by increases to its subscription and maintenance revenue forecasts.

Bell Potter now forecasts revenue of US$448.1m in FY26, which remains short of Altium's US$500m aspirational target.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy and the target price increases to $40.00 from $37.50.

This report was published on September 14, 2022.

Target price is $40.00 Current Price is $35.41 Difference: $4.59

If ALU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $33.95, suggesting downside of -6.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 71.30 cents and EPS of 66.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 82.48 cents and EPS of 87.38 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.5, implying annual growth of 27.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMC AMCOR PLC

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $17.26

Jarden rates ((AMC)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden has considered the potential risk to Amcor of higher energy costs and rationing in Europe, expecting while costs may be passed through they will still have detrimental impact on earnings.

Given its higher fixed cost base, Jarden finds Amcor at higher risk than peers, expecting every -1% revenue downside in its European operations will equate to a -US$66m impact on earnings forecasts.

The Neutral rating and target price of $17.80 are retained.

This report was published on September 8, 2022.

Target price is $17.80 Current Price is $17.26 Difference: $0.54

If AMC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.58, suggesting upside of 6.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 67.94 cents and EPS of 114.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 121.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 72.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 73.12 cents and EPS of 122.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 128.0, implying annual growth of 5.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 75.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources