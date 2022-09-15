The Short Report – 15 Sep 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:48 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending September 8, 2022.

Last week saw a big drop in the ASX200 toward the end of the week as Wall Street responded in shock to Jerome Powell’s uber-hawkish Jackson Hole speech. On the last day, a bounce began which would ultimately be worth 270 points, until the US CPI result.

With the result season done and dusted last week, most of the activity was to rebuild short positions. Three stocks saw short increases of one percentage point or more, being Megaport ((MP1)), IDP Education ((IEL)) and Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)). See below.

That’s not counting another. This from last week’s Report:

Inghams Group’s ((ING)) result missed expectations, and again the stock fell sharply, so Inghams has disappeared right off the table from 8.2% shorted. However I’d strongly wager this is an ASIC data blip and Inghams will reappear next week.

It did, at 7.7%.

Otherwise we might note the return to the 5%-plus shorted table of Perpetual ((PPT)) – the wealth manager favoured amongst brokers – JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) – which has confounded shorters for decades – and Alumina Ltd ((AWC)) – which is indeed looking at lower dividends.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     15.2
BET     13.2
SQ2     10.5

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Market Mixed on Metcash Outlook

11:33 AM - Australia
2
The Short Report – 15 Sep 2022

10:48 AM - Weekly Reports
3
The Evolution of Imdex

10:27 AM - Small Caps
4
Rudi’s View: Bega Cheese, Computershare, NextDC, Playside Studios, Treasury Wine And Qantas

10:00 AM - Rudi's View
5
The Overnight Report: Consolidation

9:12 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Wake Me Up In September

Aug 16 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – Aug 29-Sep 2 2022

Aug 26 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 22-08-2022

Aug 22 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: No Response

Aug 23 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Aug 2022

Aug 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Japan Returns

Aug 30 2022 - Weekly Reports