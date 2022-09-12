The Monday Report – 12 September 2022

Daily Market Reports | Sep 12 2022

By Greg Peel

Resource Bounce

After a very strong rally on Thursday, driven by expectations the RBA will now slow the pace, a second day of rally was not necessarily on the cards on Friday after slight gains on Wall Street overnight. Indeed the futures were undecided on Friday morning, closing unchanged.

But that was to ignore a bounce overnight in most metal and mineral prices, including 3% for iron ore, and a slight recovery after a couple of days of falls for oil prices.

Thus on Friday, the materials sector rallied 3.3%, aided by 1.1% for energy.

And there’s your 45 index points. There was added excitement nonetheless when Mineral Resources ((MIN)) announced it was considering spinning off its lithium business from its core iron ore and mineral services businesses, sending that stock up 13.6%.

Following MinRes was Sandfire Resources ((SFR)), up 8.0% (copper), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), up 6.1% (iron ore), Pilbara Minerals, up 5.9% (lithium) and IGO ((IGO)), up 5.7% (nickel and lithium). In the ASX300, 17 of the top twenty gainers were miners.

It would appear investors chose to take profits from the recently outperforming consumer staples sector, as it fell -1.2% to be a rare worst performer on the day.

A -0.3% fall for discretionary included Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) going ex-dividend. A -0.5% fall for healthcare included a -1.2% drop for Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) after it announced the end of discussions with IHH Healthcare over its bid to acquire 100% of Asian JV Ramsay Sime Darby

Otherwise, communication services (-0.7%) and real estate (-0.8%) provided some counter to resources.

Metals prices were again stronger on Friday night and oil prices shot up more significantly. Add in a second session of solid relief rally on Wall Street and our futures were up 79 points on Saturday morning.

That will leave both Wall Street and our market in an interesting position from which to gauge Tuesday night’s US August CPI result, which is shaping up to be the biggest global event this month.

(By the way I thought the German hearse was a nice touch.)