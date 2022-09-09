Next Week At A Glance – 12-16 Sep 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:26 AM

By Greg Peel

Wall Street is anticipated to remain poised ahead of next Tuesday night’s August CPI result, followed by the PPI on Thursday night.

I suggest the responses to different outcomes would be: higher than July’s 8.5%, very bad; somewhat lower than 8.5%, as expected; much lower than 8.5%, very good.

But two falls in monthly CPI for the Fed do not a summer make.

The US will also see August retail sales data next week which are also rather critical, along with consumer sentiment (and inflation expectations), industrial production and the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

The UK will see its August CPI and PPI numbers on Wednesday night, ahead of the Bank of England’s policy meeting on Thursday night. Will it do an ECB?

China publishes August retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers on Friday.

China is closed on Monday.

New Zealand publishes its June quarter GDP next week.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys, ahead of the August jobs numbers on the Thursday.

Thursday also brings the expiry of September quarter ASX equity derivatives (futures, options), which can lead to a volatile session.

The ex-dividend season rolls on next week, although the daily lists are getting smaller and most of the big names are now behind us. The exception next week is Thursday which features quite a long list, including South32 ((S32)).

