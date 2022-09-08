The Short Report – 08 Sep 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:27 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending September 1, 2022.

Last week again opened badly for the ASX200, following a prior rally on corporate earnings results, as Wall Street responded in shock to Jerome Powell’s uber-hawkish Jackson Hole speech.

Wall Street continued to pullback until last night.

Last week saw the tail-end of the August reporting season, with a lot of results crammed into the last three days of the month. Short position responses to results, good and bad, either last week or earlier on, varied.

Nanosonics ((NAN)) downgraded its FY23 guidance and the stock fell sharply. In this instance the shorters took profits and shorts fell to 8.7% from 10.3%.

City Chic Collective ((CCX)) has been steadily climbing up the table of late, but when the stock fell heavily on market concerns about overblown inventories, shorters increased positions to 9.5% from 8.7%.

Shorters have also been taking on a seemingly can-do-no-wrong Breville Group ((BRG)) of late, and were not put off by an in-line result and subsequent stock price rally, moving positions up to 7.3% from 6.6%.

Inghams Group’s ((ING)) result missed expectations, and again the stock fell sharply, so Inghams has disappeared right off the table from 8.2% shorted. However, I’d strongly wager this is an ASIC data blip and Inghams will reappear next week.

Finally, we note shorts in De Grey Mining ((DEG)) fell to 8.8% from 10.8% last week, but De Grey shorts can likely be put down to the stock being potentially courted by peer Gold Road Resources ((GOR))

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 15.4

BET 13.8

LKE 10.1

SQ2 10.0