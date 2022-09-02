Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 02, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $13.67

Bell Potter rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem 's FY22 result missed Bell Potter's forecasts and no dividend was declared.

Nonetheless, the broker describes the result as a big turnaround on the previous year, thanks to higher sales at Mt Cattlin and strong commodity prices.

The company emerged with net cash of $350m and a strong balance sheet to fund projects. Management guided to strong prices in FY23 and most projects are on track save for delays at Mt Cattlin.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $18.76 from $17.43.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $18.76 Current Price is $13.67 Difference: $5.09

If AKE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.69, suggesting upside of 14.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 125.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 103.4, implying annual growth of 45.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 153.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 133.9, implying annual growth of 29.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALG ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $0.62

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALG)) as Buy (1) -

Ardent Leisure's FY22 revenue of $49.5m exceeded the $47.7m forecast by Canaccord Genuity, while earnings (EBITDA) were a $1.9m beat.

The broker sees prospects for a material turnaround in Theme Park operating performance, with 2H ticket sales the strongest since FY17. A large jump in 2H per capita spend is also noted.

Canaccord's $0.75 target price, down from $0.76, is a sum of the $0.31 in cash retained from the Main Event sale and the balance of $0.44 for Theme Park assets.

The Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.62 Difference: $0.13

If ALG meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 31.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 62.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $12.96

Bell Potter rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Eagers Automotive's June first-half result met guidance. Revenue fell -4% shy of Bell Potter's forecasts while margins proved a slight beat.

No FY22 guidance was provided but management expects demand will continue to outpace supply in the second half and that the like-for-like growth in the order book grew in August providing a solid base heading into the second half and 2023.

The dividend missed the broker's forecast by -0.5c and the broker shaves its dividend forecast accordingly.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises 2% to $15 from $14.75.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $15.00 Current Price is $12.96 Difference: $2.04

If APE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.30, suggesting upside of 10.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 47.00 cents and EPS of 117.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.0, implying annual growth of -15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.00 cents and EPS of 91.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.4, implying annual growth of -3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Eagers Automotive delivered first half revenue of $4.2bn, earnings of $219.7m and net profit of $171.1m, all largely in line with Moelis' expectations.

Strong demand underpinned company performance, and with no signs of demand slowing, the broker anticipates margins will remain elevated through the rest of the year, and begin to normalise in 2023.

Given its strong balance sheet, Moelis expects the company will continue to pursue acquisition opportunities

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $15.51 from $16.96.

This report was published on August 25, 2022.

Target price is $15.51 Current Price is $12.96 Difference: $2.55

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.30, suggesting upside of 10.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 65.50 cents and EPS of 101.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.0, implying annual growth of -15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 58.10 cents and EPS of 90.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.4, implying annual growth of -3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APE)) as Downgrade to Market Weight from Overweight (3) -

Wilsons makes only small changes to forecasts for Eagers Automotive as 1H results were in line with recent guidance. On a 12 month view the share price now reflects fair value and the rating is downgraded to Market Weight from Overweight.

In further justification for the downgrade, the broker points out Eagers Automotive trades at a notable premium to peers Peter

Warren Automotive ((PWR)) and Autosports Group ((ASG)).

A changed valuation method employed by the analyst results in a target price fall to $13.20 from $13.77.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Target price is $13.20 Current Price is $12.96 Difference: $0.24

If APE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.30, suggesting upside of 10.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 57.00 cents and EPS of 102.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 106.0, implying annual growth of -15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 59.00 cents and EPS of 101.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.4, implying annual growth of -3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $3.60

Bell Potter rates ((APX)) as Upgrade to Hold from Sell (3) -

Appen's June first half result met guidance but the non-guided dividend missed Bell Potter's forecast.

The broker says the earnings (EBITDA) loss in the New Markets division was higher than it had expected, but it was offset by a stronger performance from the Global Services division.

No guidance was provided although management reports year to date orders are steady on the previous corresponding half but expects the conversion rate of forward orders will be lower, and says the FY22 EBITDA margin is likely to be sharply lower.

EBITDA forecasts are downgraded accordingly. FY22 EPS forecasts are raised and FY23 EPS forecasts are reduced.

Rating upgraded to Hold from Sell. Target price is steady at $4.25.

This report was published on September 1, 2022.

Target price is $4.25 Current Price is $3.60 Difference: $0.65

If APX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.57, suggesting downside of -0.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.1, implying annual growth of -80.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 59.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 17.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of 167.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.1.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Market Weight (3) -

In a trading update, Appen revealed July’s weakness has continued into August. Management also “expect FY22 EBITDA and FY22 EBITDA margin to be materially lower than FY21 due to lower revenues” and higher operating costs from greater investments.

The broker lowers its FY22-FY24 EBITDA forecasts by -31% to -43% and reduces its target price by -9% to $4.03 from $4.44. The Market Weight rating is unchanged.

This report was published on August 26, 2022.

Target price is $4.03 Current Price is $3.60 Difference: $0.43

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.57, suggesting downside of -0.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 50.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.1, implying annual growth of -80.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 59.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 69.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of 167.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.1.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources