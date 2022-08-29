Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 26-08-22

Weekly Reports | 10:03 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 22 to Friday August 26, 2022

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 38

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 55.75%; Hold 36.49%; Sell 7.76%

Rating downgrades were to the fore in another busy period of the August reporting season. For the week ending Friday August 26 there were fourteen upgrades and thirty-eight downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Pilbara Minerals received ratings downgrades from three separate brokers after FY22 earnings and FY23 cost guidance missed consensus expectations. Credit Suisse downgraded to Underperform, while Ord Minnett and Citi downgraded to Hold on valuation. All three brokers remain positive on the long-term prospects for lithium.

Accent Group received the largest percentage increase in target price last week. Following in-line FY22 results the focus was on a bright start to FY23 trading.

Morgans lifted its target to $2.00 from $1.40 and upgraded its rating to Add from Hold. The broker noted a renewed focus on selling at full price, which should support a recovery in the gross profit margin in FY23. Management guided to growth in higher margin products, fewer promotions, and improved vertical brand penetration.

Wisetech Global was next after in-line FY22 results and FY23 guidance in advance of expectations. Overweight-rated Morgan Stanley raised its target to $62 from $50 after assessing the financial and strategic value of the core CargoWise software platform is rising sharply as customers navigate an increasingly complex global supply chain.

Ord Minnett raised its target to $64 from $52, despite lowering its rating to Accumulate on valuation, while Macquarie (Underperform) increased its target to $46 from $42. The analyst felt news of the signing of UPS as a global rollout customer was a "solid win".

Brokers combined to raise the average target price for Whitehaven Coal after in-line FY22 results. Morgans noted shares provide an option over ongoing energy market dislocation and can continue upwards on windfall earnings and dividends. While the final dividend disappointed, Morgan Stanley forecast larger returns in FY23.

Citi downgraded its rating for the company to Neutral from Buy on the expectation thermal coal prices will moderate at the same time as costs are rising and management increases its capex budget.

On the flipside, Wagners Holding Co had the largest percentage fall in average target price last week, after FY22 results missed expectations. Construction Material Services margins were weaker than Macquarie expected, as price improvement proved too slow to counter a sharp increase in costs.

Morgans lowered its target to $1.10 from $1.45 due to the application of lower multiples, an increased debt forecast and a reduced value for Earth Friendly Concrete. More positively, Credit Suisse maintained its Outperform rating and felt the business will gain share in the south-east Queensland construction materials market, though reduced its target to $1.60 from $2.00.

Brokers lowered their target prices for Adbri after disappointing first half results. Macquarie also downgraded its rating to Neutral from Outperform and suggested cost pressures will linger and materially reduce the broker's margin assumptions and offset any price traction.

Citi attributed the weak result to a lack of pricing power in the face of rising costs, even though the company beat on sales. A strong pick-up in construction materials volumes was evident to Ord Minnett, though leverage to an improved outlook was still missing.

Target prices were also reduced for Appen following a miss for first half results compared to broker expectations.

After noting no material improvement in second half trading, Ord Minnett felt revenue and orders of up to US$360m may be at risk, as management has signalled much lower conversion levels. The broker downgraded its rating to Sell from Hold and reduced its target to $3.00 from $4.00.

Citi (Sell) noted growth of Appen’s work-in-hand has slowed, while Underperform-rated Macquarie was disappointed by weaker than expected guidance and lowered its target price to $3.30 from $3.60. The company also featured third on the table for the largest percentage fall in forecast earnings last week.

Coming first was Sonic Healthcare, despite producing FY22 results in advance of consensus expectations. Management failed to provide FY23 guidance though noted long-term covid volumes will be -10-20% off peak levels.

Ord Minnett downgraded its rating for the company to Hold from Accumulate and expected group earnings to more than halve on lower covid testing volumes which are already declining across all major markets, signalling the end of a period of super profits.

On the other hand, Overweight-rated Morgan Stanley noted the absence of cost inflation for Sonic Healthcare, while the base business accelerated more than expected.

Tabcorp was next after a slight miss versus broker expectations for FY22 results. Ord Minnett failed to see upside from current market share without promotional bonuses or benefits being significantly increased to simply defend existing market share and maintained its Lighten rating.

Alternatively, Morgans upgraded its rating to Add from Hold on the potential for the digital strategy (with enhancements) and sustainable cost efficiencies. With a new app coming and better marketing, the analyst forecast improved market share. The dividend yield and a relatively low multiple were also considered an attraction.

Brokers lowered earnings forecasts for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare after a profit warning accompanied an FY23 trading update. Macquarie lowered FY23-24 Hospital revenue forecasts on higher destocking and a slower clinical adoption ramp-up and reduced its rating to Neutral from Outperform on valuation.

Citi reduced its earnings forecasts by -31% and -19% for FY23 and FY24 and noted significant uncertainty around forecasting earnings due to ongoing covid impacts.

Judo Capital received the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings. FY22 results were ahead of prospectus, and Credit Suisse noted FY23 guidance is strong, particularly for interest margins and loan growth.

Ord Minnett repeated its view the company will continue to take share in the SME lending market and Macquarie noted higher interest rates are set to assist earnings in the coming year.

As explained in last week’s report, many FY22 broker forecasts for a range of companies were severely depressed by pandemic-related factors. With the advent of a new financial year, overall forecasts for those companies have received a boost as FY22 forecasts rolled off broker financial models.

This boost occurred even if existing (sunnier) forecasts for FY23 and beyond were downgraded due to changed reporting season results/outlooks, as was the case for Nanosonics, Star Entertainment Group and Boral, which all featured in the table for forecasts earnings upgrades by brokers last week.

While FY22 underlying net profit for Nanosonics beat Ord Minnett’s forecast, the broker lowered its EPS forecasts by -50% (on small numbers), largely due to lower-than-expected FY23 revenue guidance and retained its Lighten rating.

Morgans downgraded its rating to Hold as its price target for Nanosonics had been reached and also noted the launch of the new CORIS product could take a couple of years. Citi observed the transition to a direct distribution model was largely complete though required significant investments and retained its Sell rating.

Despite broadly in-line FY22 results, management at Star Entertainment Group flagged increased costs from tight labour markets, supply chain issues and rising inflation.

Morgans retained its Hold rating on concerns about ongoing regulatory investigations and potential delays for the sale and leaseback of The Star Sydney buildings, while Outperform-rated Macquarie highlighted resilient revenue streams and felt there is a re-rating opportunity ahead.

While Boral recorded in-line FY22 results, Citi retained its Sell rating due to a challenging outlook. Macquarie assessed a weaker operational outcome than guided and remained concerned over the unhedged energy portfolio. While price increases are helping, the analysts noted costs and weather impacts remain hard to forecast.

Total Buy recommendations take up 55.75% of the total, versus 35.49% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.76%.

Upgrade

ALTIUM ((ALU)) Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Altium's FY22 revenues came in ahead of guidance, while earnings margins were at the upper end of guidance. Stronger-than-forecast results were largely driven by Octopart, which beat Macquarie's estimates by 13% from both stronger clicks as well as cost-per-click.

Altium’s outlook is improving, in Macquarie's view. Management’s conviction in hitting its FY26 targets is increased by stronger-than-forecast revenue per subscriber growth, although this was offset by weaker overall subs growth and higher churn.

Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform. Target rises to $31.40 from $25.20.

ANSELL LIMITED ((ANN)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/3/0

FY22 earnings were in line with guidance while beating consensus estimates because of stronger second half healthcare margins. Ansell is guiding to lower sales in FY23 and Credit Suisse forecasts group sales will be down -4%.

EPS guidance is US$1.15-35 as cost headwinds prevail. The broker expects the lower end of the guidance range, as the top end would imply sales growth, in contrast to expectations.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform as Credit Suisse no longer envisages a negative catalyst for the stock. Target is raised to $25.20 from $24.00.

See also ANN downgrade.

ACCENT GROUP LIMITED ((AX1)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/2/0

FY22 earnings were in line with the July update and Morgans' estimates. Accent Group did not disclose sales growth for FY22 but indicated, given disruptions from the pandemic, this was fairly ordinary.

Nevertheless, with demand for new products running strongly over recent weeks, Morgans has become more positive about the prospect of sales growth.

A renewed focus on selling at full price should support a recovery in the gross profit margin in FY23 and the broker upgrades the rating to Add from Hold. The target is raised to $2.00 from $1.40.

CARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST ((CDP)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Carindale Property Trust reported FY22 funds from operations up 7.2% on FY21 but -1.5% below Ord Minnett's forecast due to slightly lower net property income. FY23 distribution guidance represents growth of 5.0%.

The result highlight for the broker was a significant lift in net tangible asset (NTA) value, up 8.4% half-on-half, driven solely by rent growth. The stock is trading at a -38% discount to NTA and offers a 5.8% forecast dividend yield.

Upgrade to Buy from Hold, target rises to $5.40 from $5.00.