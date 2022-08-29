The Monday Report – 29 August 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

By Greg Peel

Well, I may have been wrong on that one. A complacent Wall Street was completely blindsided by Jerome Powell on Friday night when he said, in a nutshell, the Fed will continue to go hard on fighting inflation even if that does mean a recession, and anyone believing otherwise is misguided.

Suffice to say, we must take a wrap of Friday’s action on the ASX in the content of the futures closing down -104 points on Saturday morning.

Say Cheese

The theme of last week from Wednesday was of the local market pushing higher each day on earnings reports. Friday was no exception.

Not that results have been that fabulous, it's been more a case of could have been worse.

Take Bega Cheese ((BGA)) for example. The company saw its profit fall -69% year on year on covid/supply chain problems, and the stock rallied 11.8% to top the ASX200.

That said, with around two-thirds of companies due to report having now done so, FNArena’s gauge has beats only now starting to outstrip misses – 31% to 28% -- when earlier the two had been neck and neck. Another hundred-plus companies will report this week.

Last week saw the macro taking a bit of a back seat, until it roared back on Friday night. So the market will first have to take a step down before the week’s round of reports make their mark.

Communication services was the only sector to close in the red on Friday (-0.3%), while energy, materials, healthcare and staples (Bega) all closed over 1% higher.

Technology posted the smallest gain (+0.2%), with Zip Co ((ZIP)) falling -5.3% another day after its result release. Leading US BNPL player Affirm posted an aftermarket result on Thursday night that had the stock down over -20%.

It was another day full of “kick-on” moves from reporting the day before, as the market absorbed broker assessments. Viva Energy ((VEA)) rose 6.9%, Qantas Airways ((QAN)) 6.6% and Insignia Financial ((IFL)) 4.0%, while on the other side of the ledger, City Chic Collective ((CCX)) fell another -10.6%.

Losers reporting on the day included Polynovo ((PNV)), which fell -18.8% but makes wild swings almost every day, and Smartgroup Corp ((SIQ)), which fell -11.4%.

Not much point in dwelling, as today will be a different story.

There’ll still be plenty of earnings reports nonetheless.