Ampol Fired Up On Buoyant Refinery Margin

Australia | 10:00 AM

Refinery margins are the headline news of Ampol’s half yearly results, with record Lytton margins in the half supporting strong group earnings.

-Ampol delivered a record June half performance

-Amid continuing tightness in the market, record refinery margins at Lytton made a key contribution

-Margins should continue to provide benefit near-term as global growth capacity fails to meet demand

By Danielle Austin

Ampol’s ((ALD)) Lytton refinery returned record margins in the June half, driving segment earnings up 806% on the previous comparable half and providing a substantial contribution to group financials. The company attributed the strong margin increase to ongoing tight global markets.

The company highlighted a global reduction in capacity in recent years, combined with demand growth in post-covid markets, and tight supply given sanctions on Russian exports and export quotas issued by China, have driven up refining margins across the industry.

Noting refining margins have increased materially in recent weeks, following a decline in July, company management anticipates global growth capacity remains below requirement to meet demand, and expects margins to remain elevated as a result. Market experts have estimated global demand to reach 5,600 thousand barrels of oil per day in FY23.

Group-wide, Ampol delivered a record June half, with earnings of $734m and net profit of $471m seeing the company declare a $1.20 per share dividend.

Acting on growth strategy with acquisitions and divestment

The June half saw Ampol complete the Z Energy acquisition as well as the Gull divestment. The company has confirmed it is in advanced discussions to divest -NZ$130m of Z Energy property into a property trust, expected to complete in the third quarter.

Z Energy was able to provide a two-month contribution to full year results, and the addition is anticipated to provide annual synergies of NZ$60-80m. The acquisition feeds into Ampol’s growth strategy, prioritising growth in its international portfolio.