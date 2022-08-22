FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-08-2022

Australia | Aug 22 2022
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AX1)) - Accent Group
- ((AGL)) - AGL Energy
- ((APX)) - Appen
- ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
- ((COH)) - Cochlear
- ((ING)) - Inghams Group
- ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
- ((NCM)) - Newcrest Mining
- ((NXL)) - Nuix
- ((PWH)) - PWR Holdings
- ((QAL)) - Qualitas
- ((SGP)) - Stockland
- ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
- ((VEE)) - Veem
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE