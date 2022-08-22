Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 22, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Aug 22 2022

360 ABP BHP BPT BSL CGF CQE CSL EHL GMG GOZ GUD JHX LLL LOT MNY (2) MSB MYX PEN (2) PSQ RDY SCP (2) SGF SGM SLR STN STX TPW (2) WSP

STN SATURN METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.28

Shaw and Partners rates ((STN)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners continues to laud the metallurgical recoveries from Apollo Hill. Recoveries of up to 85% from heap leaching tests confirm the potential for this large, low-grade ore body to be processed via a heap leach operation.

The broker notes Saturn Metals is trading at just $27/oz of resource, a significant discount to its peer group average. The Buy rating and $0.97 target price are maintained.

This report was published on August 17, 2022.

Target price is $0.97 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.69

If STN meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 246% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.45.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 28.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STX STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.27

Bell Potter rates ((STX)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Strike Energy expects first sales in the March 2023 quarter, after announcing a -$7.9m commitment for its 55% share in the development of the Walyering gas project, the company's first producing asset.

Bell Potter is impressed by the speed from discovery to first production, which should enable benefits from the currently tight West Australian domestic gas markets.

The broker's Speculative Buy rating is retained, while the target is adjusted to $0.41 from $0.42.

This report was published on August 16, 2022.

Target price is $0.41 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.14

If STX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 67.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPW TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $5.17

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TPW)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Temple & Webster's FY22 earnings sharply outpaced Canaccord Genuity's forecasts, despite softening revenue, thanks largely to a reduction in market costs and core operating expenditure.

But the FY23 opening trade has disappointed as tough competition post covid kicks in, and the inflation and growth environment remains uncertain. But management guides to double-digit growth later in FY23, once the lockdowns have been "lapped".

Despite weaker demand, earnings (EBITDA) margin guidance has been upgraded to 3% to 5% in FY23 from 2% to 4%, thanks to cost and margin beat.

The balance sheet remains strong, opening the door to M&A or capital management, says the broker.

Target price rises to $5.60 from $5.20. Rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy to reflect the share price rally since the result.

This report was published on August 16, 2022.

Target price is $5.60 Current Price is $5.17 Difference: $0.43

If TPW meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.09, suggesting upside of 17.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 86.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.8, implying annual growth of -21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 66.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 64.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.5, implying annual growth of 34.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((TPW)) as Overweight (2) -

Temple & Webster reported FY22 earnings at the upper end of guidance, with lower marketing and advertising costs contributing to the bottom line. Jarden assesses revenue was up 31% for the year and in line with expectations.

Updated trading results for the weeks post June 30 until August 14 showed sales revenue down -21% in July and -17% in August from the covid impacted period a year earlier, and suggests both Jarden and consensus FY23 forecast revenue growth is too high.

After adjusting for higher margins and a -10% decline in revenue estimates for FY23, Jarden raises EPS forecasts by 74% for FY23 and 23% for FY24.

The target price is adjusted to $6.29 from $4.05. Overweight.

This report was published on August 16, 2022.

Target price is $6.29 Current Price is $5.17 Difference: $1.12

If TPW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.09, suggesting upside of 17.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 60.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.8, implying annual growth of -21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 66.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.5, implying annual growth of 34.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WSP WHISPIR LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $1.08

Wilsons rates ((WSP)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons notes revenue growth of 48% in FY22 while EBITDA improved on the back of the cost optimisation program. Australasia accounted for virtually all revenue growth.

The broker was disappointed there was no formal guidance provided. Overall, revenue growth is expected to be materially lower in FY23 as strong transaction volumes are cycled.

The main catalyst for Whispir is obtaining significant customer numbers on SingTel, which the broker does not expect will occur until the second half of FY23. Another catalyst would be a large reputable contract gain in North America.

Overweight maintained. Target is reduced to $1.84 from $3.05.

This report was published on August 18, 2022.

Target price is $1.84 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $0.76

If WSP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.17.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.62.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

