Brambles Executes On Pricing & Costs

Australia | 10:00 AM

Following FY22 results for Brambles, brokers set higher price targets following good cost control and higher pricing, though free cash flow concerns weigh.

-Brambles FY22 results and outlook exceed forecasts

-Pricing lifts the Americas, while cost control benefits EMEA

-Citi highlights two structural improvements

-Management continues to focus on margins in the Americas

-Free cash flow concerns continue to weigh

By Mark Woodruff

All but one of the seven brokers in the FNArena database set higher 12-month target prices for supply-chain logistics company Brambles ((BXB)) following FY22 results, which came in above expectations and April guidance.

Earnings of US$930m compared to a consensus expectation for US$922m, though Citi notes corporate costs were US$30m higher-than-expected, somewhat masking a higher quality operational result.

Profit for CHEP Americas was ahead of forecast on higher pricing, while profit for CHEP Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) beat expectation, largely due to better cost control, explains Credit Suisse.

Earnings for both regions make up around 85% of total group earnings, in a fairly equal split. The highlight for Morgans was a 25% jump in CHEP Americas earnings on a constant currency basis, mainly on the stronger pricing.

This increase in earnings was achieved despite lower like-for-like volumes, due to pallet availability constraints and softening customer demand.

Better pricing/mix benefits, increased asset compensations and moderating US transport inflation, according to Macquarie, resulted in a stronger-than expected fourth quarter. These trends are expected to continue into FY23.

New FY23 management guidance, on a constant-currency basis, is for 7-10% revenue growth supported by pricing and indexation, and 8-11% underlying profit growth.

While FY23 guidance appears to exceed expectations, Underweight-rated Morgan Stanley cautions any beat may be eroded by currency fluctuations.

On the one hand, Citi sees structural improvement for the business from improved data analytics, which is providing a better understanding of costs and movements for the company’s pooled assets across wood and plastic pallets and containers.

Both Citi and Macquarie also note further structural gains via inflation protection from input cost surcharges.

On the other hand, Macquarie points out free cash flow continues to disappoint, with a -US$219m outflow after dividends in FY22, largely arising from significant lumber inflation.

The unit cost of a pallet rose by around 40% in FY22, with lumber accounting for 80% of the total cost, and management expects unit costs could rise further into FY23.

UBS also raises the issue of free cash flow, though feels headwinds are only temporary. Apart from lumber costs, high loss provisions also lead to replacement spending. Once these headwinds resolve, the broker forecasts strong FY24 cash flow.

A 35%-franked final dividend of US12cps was declared, taking the full year dividend to US22.8cps.

Management’s increased focus on the Americas business

Historically, margins for the Americas business (which is mostly in the US) have been significantly lower than for EMEA and the Asia Pacific region.

This difference is partly attributable to tougher conditions, including longer distances to traverse, explains Credit Suisse, though inaccuracy in pricing customer contracts has also weighed.