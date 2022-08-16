REA Group Heading Higher

Technicals | 10:26 AM

By Michael Gable 

Share markets continue to recover and market breadth continues to look good. We are still positive on markets here, although it is worth noting that the S&P500 Index is about 1% away from some major resistance levels. This means that we could see a consolidation here for a few days.

That would be healthy at this point and should then allow the index to push on in a sustainable way. Either way, it would be interesting to see the market's reaction to any dips as that will give us clues as to where we head next.

In this week's report, we have analysis of REA Group ((REA)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-08-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-08-2022

2:31 PM - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Wake Me Up In September

11:45 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Baby Bunting Boom Continues

11:13 AM - Australia
5
REA Group Heading Higher

10:26 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Urgency Increases

Jul 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Time To Look At REITs, Selectively

Jul 22 2022 - Feature Stories
3
Rudi’s Views: Pre-August Observations

Jul 21 2022 - Rudi's View
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-07-22

Jul 25 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-07-22

Jul 18 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 29-07-22

Aug 01 2022 - Weekly Reports