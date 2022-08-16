REA Group Heading Higher

Technicals | 10:26 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets continue to recover and market breadth continues to look good. We are still positive on markets here, although it is worth noting that the S&P500 Index is about 1% away from some major resistance levels. This means that we could see a consolidation here for a few days.

That would be healthy at this point and should then allow the index to push on in a sustainable way. Either way, it would be interesting to see the market's reaction to any dips as that will give us clues as to where we head next.



In this week's report, we have analysis of REA Group ((REA)).