Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 10, 2022

AMP AMP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $1.17

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Neutral (3) -

Across Diversified Financials, Jarden expects weaker markets to weigh on Wealth and Asset Managers for June 30 results.

The broker retains its Neutral rating on AMP, though there is potential for earlier capital management at 1H results. The $1.25 target price is unchanged.

This report was published on August 5, 2022.

Target price is $1.25 Current Price is $1.17 Difference: $0.08

If AMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.08, suggesting downside of -7.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.2, implying annual growth of 26.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CIP CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.99

Moelis rates ((CIP)) as Buy (1) -

Centuria Industrial REIT reported FY22 results in line with expectations, including a 17.3 dividend, noted Moelis.

The REIT added 26 assets to the portfolio worth some $765m which the broker highlights are located in "infill" markets which have low industrial vacancy rates and should benefit from strong rental growth.

Centuria Industrial REIT retains a strong capital management program with around 62% hedged through FY23, the broker states.

Moelis adjusts earnings forecasts by -7.4% and -4.8% for FY23 and FY24. respectively, taking higher interest rates into account.

The target price is lowered to $3.88 from $3.97 and Moelis retains the Buy rating.

This report was published on August 4, 2022.

Target price is $3.88 Current Price is $2.99 Difference: $0.89

If CIP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.55, suggesting upside of 18.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.8, implying annual growth of -72.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.10 cents and EPS of 17.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.0, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COF CENTURIA OFFICE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.68

Jarden rates ((COF)) as Underweight (4) -

While Centuria Office REIT has delivered an in-line FY22 according to Jarden, the broker notes below consensus guidance for the coming year drew focus.

The company reported funds from operations of 18.2 cents per share for FY22, compared to Jarden's anticipated 18.4 cents, and a dividend per share of 16.6 cents.

The REIT is guiding to funds from operations of 15.8 cents per share in FY23, with a dividend of 14.1 cents per share, which compare to consensus forecasts of 17.7 cents and 16.2 cents per share, respectively. The broker notes increased cost of debt contributed.

The Underweight rating is retained and the target price declines to $1.95 from $2.15.

This report was published on August 2, 2022.

Target price is $1.95 Current Price is $1.68 Difference: $0.27

If COF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.97, suggesting upside of 17.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.10 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.1, implying annual growth of -24.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 14.50 cents and EPS of 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.4, implying annual growth of 2.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CTP CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.11

Bell Potter rates ((CTP)) as Buy (1) -

Central Petroleum reported 4Q22 results with $10m in revenue, ahead of Bell Potter forecasts.

Of note, points out the analyst were the weaker Mereenie and Palm Valley production volumes from maintenance of the Northern Gas Pipeline, which were offset by selling into the higher price spot markets.

Encouragingly net debt fell to $10m from $15m and Bell Potter views the updated strategy to target gas supply into the Australian east coast markets as positive.

Longer term the appraisal of the lower cost Pacoota Sandstone at Palm Valley may offer a meaningful increase in gas production.

The Buy rating is retained and the price target is lowered to $0.18 from $0.19 after adjusting for the 4Q22 update.

This report was published on August 5, 2022.

Target price is $0.18 Current Price is $0.11 Difference: $0.07

If CTP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 64% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.33.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.67.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

GMA GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $2.99

Goldman Sachs rates ((GMA)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs considers the 1H22 results from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia as better than expected with earnings up 74% and a 12c fully franked dividend on top of a $100m share buy-back announced.

Earnings were assisted by better than anticipated net claims incurred and higher net earned premiums.

Goldman Sachs adjusts earnings forecasts by -19% and 23% for FY22 and FY23, respectively after adjusting for the results.

Buy rating while the target price is marginally raised to $3.49 from $3.47.

This report was published on August 3, 2022.

Target price is $3.49 Current Price is $2.99 Difference: $0.5

If GMA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 41.00 cents and EPS of 35.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 13.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.54.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 32.00 cents and EPS of 47.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.36.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources