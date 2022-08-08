The Monday Report – 08 August 2022

Daily Market Reports | Aug 08 2022

By Greg Peel

Setting the Scene

A flattish session on Wall Street on Thursday night ahead of Friday night’s jobs numbers did not stop the ASX200 rallying straight to the 7000 level from the open, where it came to a screaming halt. While this coincided with the release of the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy, that told us nothing we didn’t already know.

The 7000 level triggered selling that lasted half an hour but once cleared, it was back into buying mode. On Thursday the index passed through 7000 only to fall right back again. On Friday it held its ground and closed above.

This once support, now resistance level seems a reasonable platform from which to jump, either way, on earnings reports. They begin to ramp up this week, and there are are some biggies amongst them, but it is the following two weeks which bring the flood.

In the middle of this week we will nevertheless see the US July CPI numbers, which have the power to very much cloud the local earnings issue.

Friday’s trade was a bit of a mixed bag sector-wise. The consumer sectors fought back from weakness earlier in the week, with discretionary up 1.1%, staples 1.3% and healthcare 1.0%.

The big mover was nonetheless materials, up 1.9%, as investors moved into miners both big and small. This sector has been very volatile of late. At least we’ve not seen metal prices fall out of bed due to China’s games off Taiwan.

Energy was the biggest loser (-1.4%) on lower oil prices, while technology (-1.3%) followed the Nasdaq.

It looks like investors are getting a bit nervous about the housing market, after July showed the fastest drop in house price in 40 years. REA Group ((REA)) fell -3.7% on Friday and Domain Group ((DHG)) -1.6%, while Domain stakeholder Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) dropped -3.8%.

The Aussie ten-year bond yield fell -5 points to 3.08% but that might change today, following a big jump in US yields on Friday night.

A surprise surge in US jobs in July had Wall Street rather confused on Friday night. The S&P500 closed mildly lower and our futures were down -7 points on Saturday morning, suggesting 7000 can be held for now.