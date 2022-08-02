Positive Signs For Fortescue Metals

Technicals | 10:34 AM

By Michael Gable

The recovery in share markets which we have been warning about these past few weeks continues in earnest.

After a solid few days at the end of last week, it is to be expected that we get a little consolidation here for a day or so. That would actually be a good thing because it makes the rally more sustainable. We therefore continue to remain positive for now on the direction of the overall market.

The other factor to keep an eye on is the US dollar index. It is starting to ease off after running strongly all year. If this continues, then that could be a positive for gold and other commodities [in USD price terms].

Our chart this week is on Fortescue Metals Group ((FMG)).

In early July, FMG broke under the March low, but it then managed to get back above it – which is a positive sign.

In the last few days, it has found some resistance near the peak from late June, but it is consolidating nicely here just above $18.

It looks like it should continue higher from here, with a push above $19 being the confirmation that it should then make a run towards the old high near $22.

