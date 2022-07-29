Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 29, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:31 PM

360 LIFE360, INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $4.42

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter anticipates Life360 will have a strong second quarter in 2022 which will be released with the first half results on August 16th.

The broker's forecasts are supported by the data that the company provided at the April AGM with active daily users rising to 2.1m in April and the analyst's FY forecast implying growth of 1.6m in May and June.

There are no changes to the earnings forecasts from Bell Potter at this stage.

Buy rating and $7.50 target price retained.

This report was published on July 22, 2022.

Target price is $7.50 Current Price is $4.42 Difference: $3.08

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 36.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.08.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 27.97.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AWC ALUMINA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $1.50

Shaw and Partners rates ((AWC)) as Buy (1) -

The AWAC JV, of which Alumina Ltd owns 40%, reported strong June quarter trading results despite the major headwinds from rising costs across the board and notably in Europe, comments Shaw and Partners.

Shaw estimates the Alumina Ltd 1H22 dividend to come at US$0.04 compared to the previous forecast of US$0.041.

The 2H22 outlook for AWAC is unlikely to be as good, Shaw highlights with ongoing European energy problems, lower commodity prices, high capex and losses in Spain.

Buy rating retained. Alumina Ltd target is reduced to $2.00 from $2.40 but the analyst feels the headwinds are baked into the price at current levels.

This report was published on July 22, 2022.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $0.5

If AWC meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.76, suggesting upside of 14.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 16.22 cents and EPS of 15.25 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.48 cents and EPS of 11.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.9, implying annual growth of -12.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COE COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.22

Bell Potter rates ((COE)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter points out Cooper Energy reported June-quarter results in line with expectations as the company had well flagged the production numbers.

High east coast prices continue to support Cooper Energy's operations and the company offers investors good leverage to the east coast spot markets, suggests the broker.

A Buy rating is maintained and the price target remains at 28c.

This report was published on July 20, 2022.

Target price is $0.28 Current Price is $0.22 Difference: $0.06

If COE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.28, suggesting upside of 28.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -10.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.20 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 1.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CRN CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC

Coal - Overnight Price: $1.45

Goldman Sachs rates ((CRN)) as Buy (1) -

Saleable coal production in the 2Q for Coronado Global Resources was a -35% miss compared to Goldman Sachs' estimate. Rainfall impacted the open cut Curragh mine during April/May, while production from the Buchanan mine in the US was below expectation.

Management lowered 2022 saleable production guidance to the lower end of 18-19Mt. Unit costs jumped to US$85/t in the 1H and

guidance has been increased by US$10/t to US$79-81/t.

The broker raises its unit cost forecast to US$86/t from US$72/t on lower volumes and industry cost inflation. The target price falls to $2.15 from $2.50. The Buy rating is maintained on what the broker describes as a compelling valuation.

This report was published on July 25, 2022.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $1.45 Difference: $0.7

If CRN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.53, suggesting upside of 74.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 88.72 cents and EPS of 128.92 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 61.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 1.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 40.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 1.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 37.43 cents and EPS of 41.59 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 25.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of -31.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 42.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 29.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 2.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CSL CSL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $291.40

Wilsons rates ((CSL)) as Overweight (1) -

Following a general review of the global plasma market, Wilsons has retained its Overweight rating for CSL with a twelve month price target of $345, down from $350 previously, on minor reductions to forecasts.

The broker expects all major players to aim for increased market share, now the major impact from the pandemic is in the past, and that Grifols in particular looks vulnerable, also because the Spanish competitor is operating under financial stress.

Costs are expected to remain elevated for the industry at large. CSL, as per usual, is considered best-placed given high-margin products and R&D pipeline approvals.

Regarding the latter, Wilsons highlights CSL's valuation sensitivity to CSL112 inclusion is quite dramatic with the broker's valuation dropping to $275 if CSL112 is omitted but jumping to beyond $400 per share if the opportunity is fully captured with gross margin upside.

This report was published on July 27, 2022.

Target price is $345.00 Current Price is $291.40 Difference: $53.6

If CSL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $318.72, suggesting upside of 9.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 307.74 cents and EPS of 654.98 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 704.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 304.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 366.65 cents and EPS of 759.22 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 832.7, implying annual growth of 18.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 356.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources