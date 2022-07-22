Next Week At A Glance – 25-29 Jul 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

This story features RIO TINTO LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RIO

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

There are some critical economic releases due next week.

In the US, the Fed releases a policy statement on Wednesday night. The market has priced in another 75 point hike, but 100 is not beyond the realms.

On Thursday the US June quarter GDP is due. The March quarter was negative, so another negative would mean…

Monthly US releases during the week include consumer confidence, house prices and home sales, durable goods orders and on the Friday, PCE inflation.

The eurozone releases its GDP result on Friday.

Australia’s June quarter CPI data is out on Wednesday, followed by June retail sales on Thursday.

China’s July PMIs are out on Friday.

The US earnings season steps up a gear next week – a week in which features the Mega Techs.

The local August result season begins next week with some gun-jumpers, most notably Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

The quarterly production report season is still ongoing for the miners, while Janus Henderson ((JHG)) will report earnings.

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) holds its AGM.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms