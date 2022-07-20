Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 20, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Jul 20 2022

ALU ANZ ARU BGA BRG CLU DSE KGN LYC (3) MMM NWC NWL PTM RBL TOY TPW WOW WTC

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $3.28

Bell Potter rates ((BGA)) as Hold (3) -

Bell Potter reviews forecasts for Bega Cheese for the increase in farmgate milk prices.

The broker reduces earnings estimates by -9% for FY23 to reflect the higher farmgate milk prices and highlights the downgrade in target price reflects the input pricing hikes reducing the long-term return on capital for Bega Cheese.

Bell Potter notes its own FY23 earnings forecasts are at the lower end of consensus expectations.

Rating is unchanged at Hold and the target reduced to $3.80 from $4.20.

This report was published on July 13, 2022.

Target price is $3.80 Current Price is $3.28 Difference: $0.52

If BGA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.30, suggesting upside of 0.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 14.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.4, implying annual growth of -47.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 15.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.3, implying annual growth of -21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.0.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $19.82

Wilsons rates ((BRG)) as Market Weight (3) -

As Europe will be the medium-term growth engine for Breville Group, Wilsons is concerned that looming results from global peers will lead to industry-wide multiple contraction. In anticipation, the broker lowers its target price to $18.50 from $30.00. Market Weight.

Despite this severe cut in target price, the broker's valuation is still set at an around 50% premium to domestic and international peers.

The analyst estimates that around 17% of the company's European footprint (including the UK) has been impacted by declining consumer confidence, due to the Ukraine conflict. Declining demand conditions in North America are also expected to weigh.

This report was published on July 18, 2022.

Target price is $18.50 Current Price is $19.82 Difference: minus $1.32 (current price is over target).

If BRG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $26.12, suggesting upside of 31.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 29.90 cents and EPS of 74.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.2, implying annual growth of 15.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 32.90 cents and EPS of 82.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 83.9, implying annual growth of 10.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

CLU CLUEY LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $0.54

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CLU)) as Buy (1) -

In a general sector report on eCommerce in Australia, Canaccord Genuity sees continued challenges on the horizon, with consumer spending to take a step back next year as property prices are projected to decline.

While keeping a favourable view longer-term, the broker states, for now, companies with debt and high fixed costs are at greater risk given the large negative operating leverage inherent in eCommerce business models.

Cluey is Australia's largest tutoring platform, points out Canaccord Genuity, immediately adding: it also remains one of the fastest-growing companies on the ASX.

Canaccord Genuity is of the view that Cluey will continue its growth, regardless of economic conditions. Buy rating retained. Price target drops to $1.20 from $1.70.

This report was published on July 19, 2022.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: $0.66

If CLU meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 122% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

