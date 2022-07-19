Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 19, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $11.68

Bell Potter rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Eagers Automotive's June-half update outpaced guidance and Bell Potter's forecasts, although management did not specify the source of the beat.

Bell Potter suspects it comes from the margin, while the pre-tax profit probably benefited from the sale of Bill Buckle Auto Group for $8m more than the broker forecast.

Net corporate debt also tumbled to $13m from $128m half-on-half, prior to the ACT dealerships acquisition of $205m.

All up, the broker expects softness in the core business; orders to remain strong; and benefits from the cost programs to continue.

The broker raises its average cost of capital assumptions and cuts the target price to $14.75 from $15.50. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on July 13, 2022.

Target price is $14.75 Current Price is $11.68 Difference: $3.07

If APE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.19, suggesting upside of 21.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 47.50 cents and EPS of 117.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 104.9, implying annual growth of -16.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.50 cents and EPS of 91.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.8, implying annual growth of -7.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

BGA BEGA CHEESE LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $3.35

Goldman Sachs rates ((BGA)) as Downgrade to Sell from Neutral (5) -

Goldman Sachs highlights Bega Cheese's FY23 guidance is significantly below Bloomberg consensus earnings forecasts.

The broker downgrades earnings estimates by -6% & -56% for FY22 & FY23, respectively, due to higher farmgate milk prices (up 15-20%) from falling milk supplies, squeezing already compressed margins.

A Sell rating and the price target is lowered by -37% to $3.25 from $5.15.

This report was published on July 14, 2022.

Target price is $3.25 Current Price is $3.35 Difference: minus $0.1 (current price is over target).

If BGA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.30, suggesting downside of -1.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 13.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.4, implying annual growth of -47.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.60 cents and EPS of 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.3, implying annual growth of -21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.6.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.64

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity provides a June QTR22 production and all in costs update for gold producers ahead of the earnings results season.

The broker forecasts rising all in costs of 7% for the gold producers and has lowered the long-term gold price by -4.4% to US$2002/oz.

Higher costs are forecast to offset any positive of a higher AUD gold price says Canaccord Genuity.

Across Canaccord Genuity's universe of gold stocks the price targets have reduced by an average of -5% due to the lower gold price forecast and unlikely to change until the Fed shifts from its "hawkish" monetary stance.

A Speculative Buy rating retained for Calidus Resources. Target price falls to $1.00 from $1.05.

This report was published on July 13, 2022.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.64 Difference: $0.36

If CAI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents.

CLW CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $4.47

JP Morgan rates ((CLW)) as Neutral (3) -

The REIT sector appears oversold to JP Morgan, despite an 8% bounce off its mid-June lows as the 10-year bond yield has retraced -80bps from its peak of 3.40%.

The analyst lifts its interest rate assumptions due to high inflation, though points out rent reviews allow an inflation pass-through for what are considered high margin businesses.

The broker lowers its target price for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT to $4.70 from $4.90 and retains its Neutral rating.

This report was published on July 14, 2022.

Target price is $4.70 Current Price is $4.47 Difference: $0.23

If CLW meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.97, suggesting upside of 11.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 31.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.4, implying annual growth of -73.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 27.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.6, implying annual growth of -5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

