Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 Jul 2022

By Greg Peel

Today’s Chinese June quarter GDP result will be interesting, but as it will reflect lockdowns in the period, not much is expected of it. More relevant will be month of June data, at which point Shanghai was reopening.

Next week brings New Zealand’s June quarter CPI, which one presumes the RBNZ will be expecting will justify its 50 point rate hike to 2.50% this week.

Both the ECB and Bank of Japan hold meetings next week.

The US will see numbers for housing sentiment, starts and existing home sales. Fed chair Christopher Waller last night said he expects to hike by 75 points this month, not 100, unless retail and housing data suggest otherwise. US June retail sales numbers are out tonight.

Locally, the minutes of the July RBA meeting will be released, which may provide further confirmation of a 50 point hike in August. But we’ve since had the strong June jobs numbers, leading some economists to pencil in 75 points.

Flash estimates of global manufacturing PMIs are due on Friday.

In the local market, the quarterly reporting season hots up next week, dominated by miners and drillers, including Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), BHP Group ((BHP)), Newcrest Mining ((NCM)), Santos ((STO)) and Woodside Energy ((WDS)).

There will also be reports from other sectors, plus Hub24 ((HUB)) releases a quarterly business update.

