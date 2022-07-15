In Brief: Business Risk, Regional Banks, Telecommunication Infrastructure, Classifieds

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly broker wrap: Rising business risk and stress, near-term benefit for regional banks, telecommunications infrastructure retains premium, classifieds comparison.

-Insolvencies on the horizon amid rising business risk and stress

-Regional banks likely to gain near-term benefit from rising rates

-Recent sales suggest rising rates not weighing on telecommunications infrastructure premiums

-Positive outlook for automotive listings, employment listings likely to normalise

By Danielle Austin

Slow acceleration on insolvency action raises business risk and stress

CreditorWatch has demonstrated increased insolvency risk for some industries as the Australian Taxation Office, and many financiers, remove grace periods for companies in arrears, exposing those who have been trading unprofitably since 2020. Further, CreditorWatch highlighted that amid rising rates, the cost of debt is only increasing.

Analysis by CreditorWatch revealed almost all industries saw an increase in the number of businesses in arrears by 60 days or more, and while construction remains the sector with the largest number of late payers, the CreditorWatch June Business Risk Index found the highest risk levels in the Food and Beverage and Arts and Entertainment sectors.

Insight from Jarden has revealed business insolvencies have risen slightly, still remaining significantly below normal levels, but commentary from insolvency and restructuring partners suggests business stress is rising. These insolvency advisors noted they have experienced an increase in customer engagement as debt overhang, cost pressures, supply chain constraints, labour issues and rising rates all drive up business stress.

With insolvencies brought by the Australian Taxation Office largely subdued over the last two years, analysts had been predicting a ramp-up in activity post-election, but acceleration has been slower than expected. Jarden is now anticipating the ATO will step up collection and enforcement of overdue lodgements in the next year, highlighting collectable debts in FY21 were up 50% on pre-covid levels and are expected to have now increased a further 25%.

The threat of insolvency remains a key issue within the construction industry, with the sector already approaching pre-covid levels and expected to rise. Jarden noted most of this insolvency activity comes from smaller businesses with less than $1m in liabilities, but with many subcontractors taking on trade credit insurance given the outlook, risk may be passed to insurers.

The broker also highlighted homebuyers are likely most at risk of having projects left incomplete, given they are more likely to be unable to fund a higher cost build and less likely to litigate if builders walk away from unprofitable contracts. Jarden sees growing risk of pipeline work not being completed. Outside of the construction sector, Jarden highlighted manufacturing, tech, aged care, transport and discretionary retail as key industries at risk of insolvency.

Regional banks react to rate rises

Morgan Stanley has zeroed in on how rising interest rates will impact on the regional banks within its coverage. The Morgan Stanley analysts are anticipating a quick and aggressive rate hiking cycle will deliver benefits to the regional banks in the near-term, but drive increased mortgage and deposit competition next year.

The broker finds Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) better positioned for upcoming rate hikes than peer Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)). It was highlighted that rate-insensitive deposits account for 20% of Bendelaide’s total funding, but only 10% of Bank of Queensland’s funding, likely delivering the former a larger benefit from rate hikes. While the broker lifted its forecast for Bendelaid's FY23 reported margin 13 basis points, it expects any benefit derived by Bank of Queensland to be largely offset by competition.

That said, Morgan Stanley expects both regional banks to deliver above system growth in FY23 and FY24. Morgan Stanley notes Bank of Queensland (for which the broker is Overweight rated with a target price of $8.10) offers a longer-term pathway to improved profitability, but likes the company’s clear strategy and roadmap, while Bendigo & Adelaide (Equal Weight rated, with a target price of $10.00) offers above-peer leverage to rising rates - more confidence in emerging margin benefits and cost improvements would drive a more positive outlook from the broker.

Interest rates not a deterrent to premiums on telecommunications infrastructure

Analysis by JP Morgan suggests the premium demanded in the sale of Spark New Zealand’s TowerCo stake highlights ongoing demand for telecommunications infrastructure despite the current rate rising environment, and signifies a positive for Telstra ((TLS)) and its potential to monetise InfraCo in coming months.