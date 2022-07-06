Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 06, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Jul 06 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALL CCX DGL FBU FFX HAS INA MGH NST OPY SLA SUN WGO

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.09

Shaw and Partners rates ((SLA)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage on Silk Laser Australia, one of Australia's largest non-surgical aesthetics networks with 121 clinics and more than 414,000 active clients.

The broker notes at its last trading update in May, the company guided to full year earnings exceeding $20m. When compared to earnings of $6.2m across 52 clinics in FY20, Shaw and Partners highlights average earnings per clinic have increased to $165,000 from $119,000.

Among a number of key growth drivers for the company, Shaw and Partners expects Silk Laser Australia can benefit from the "lipstick effect" in the inflationary environment, which sees consumers willing to spend on low cost luxury goods during economic downturns.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price fo $2.80.

This report was published on July 4, 2022.

Target price is $2.80 Current Price is $2.09 Difference: $0.71

If SLA meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.31.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.86.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SUN SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $10.81

Jarden rates ((SUN)) as Overweight (2) -

Suncorp Group continues to guide to a group underlying margin of 10% to 12% in FY23 thanks to higher bond yields. Jarden expects premium rate momentum to hasten, offseting rising reinsurance costs and higher catastrophe budgets.

FY22 catastrophe guidance is unchanged at $1.1bn but the company's FY23 budget is $50m to $100m higher than forecast, nor has the company disclosed reinsurance costs, notes the broker.

EPS forecasts fall -1.9% in FY22 and -2.2% in FY23. Target price falls to $12.60 from $13. Overweight rating retained.

This report was published on July 4, 2022.

Target price is $12.60 Current Price is $10.81 Difference: $1.79

If SUN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.49, suggesting upside of 24.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 55.00 cents and EPS of 64.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.76. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.5, implying annual growth of -19.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 78.00 cents and EPS of 91.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.4, implying annual growth of 35.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WGO WARREGO ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.13

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WGO)) as Hold (3) -

Warrego Energy reports the West Erregulla 3 project has been deepened, revealing a gross gas column of 60m in the Kingia Sandstone, and no gas water contact.

That said, the broker has concerns about the reserve upside of the project.

Hold rating and 22c target price retained.

This report was published on July 4, 2022.

Target price is $0.22 Current Price is $0.13 Difference: $0.09

If WGO meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 26.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.67.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources