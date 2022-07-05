Sentiment Wanes For Banking Sector

Australia | Jul 05 2022

Market sentiment for the banking sector has declined as investors struggle to balance the positive impact of rising rates on interest margins with the negative impact on the property and mortgage loan market.

-Market sentiment for banks declines as the Reserve Bank continues to issue rate hikes

-Mortgage growth anticipated to slow and could offset anticipated net interest margin growth

-Commonwealth Bank the least preferred major with brokers

By Danielle Austin

With the banking sector declining -15% in the weeks following an increase to the cash rate by the Reserve Bank in early June, economists have commented that the market has been quick to price in the impact of further rate hikes.

While the market had initially been positive on the impact of a rate rising cycle on banking net interest margins, predictions for a rapid, aggressive rate rising cycle has seen sentiment quickly decline amid concern of a cooling property market, and the flow on effect to mortgage growth.

While higher interest rates should bolster net interest margins, rapid successive rate hikes are likely to increase caution in the property market and lead to a notable slowing of mortgage growth rates.

For investors interested in the banking sector, weighing up potential net interest margin growth as rates rise against a likely slowing property market mortgage growth is something of a balancing act. Analysts note the sharp decline across the banking sector would suggest sentiment is currently focused on the downside, with the market seeming to have pivoted from viewing rate rises as positive for bank net interest margins, to viewing them as likely to weigh on growth in recent months.

Predicting rate rises and mortgage growth

While there is no guarantee as to how high, or how quickly, the Reserve Bank will lift its cash rate, the market does largely seem to agree that a series of rapid and aggressive rate hikes are ahead.

Analysts from Jarden note that borrowing capacity has already declined -10% in the current inflationary environment, and with banks slowly increasing expense assumptions to account for further inflation anticipated over the coming year, borrowing capacity will likely fall further.

The broker also notes that consumers appear more concerned about the impact of rate rises on property prices, rather than on repayments, at this point, and that buyers are showing more caution with loan capacity, now utilising 80-85% of capacity compared to previous 90-95%.