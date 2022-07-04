Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jul 04, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Jul 04 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

CAR CKF (2) COI COL ENN EVT LTR MAQ MTS SGLLV TAH WOW

CAR CARSALES.COM LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $18.40

Jarden rates ((CAR)) as Underweight (4) -

Carsales provided a trading update that was stronger than Jarden had expected though in-line with consensus. The update is considered to show ongoing demand in the used car market courtesy of supply chain constraints in the new car market.

The broker sees strategic sense in the company's announcement to acquire the 51% of Trader Interactive that it does not already own, via a $1.207bn equity raise.

Jarden lowers its target to $20.00 from $21.40 due to EPS forecast changes and higher weighted average cost of capital (WACC) assumptions due to rising bond yields.

This report was published on June 29, 2022.

Target price is $20.00 Current Price is $18.40 Difference: $1.6

If CAR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $22.82, suggesting upside of 24.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 50.30 cents and EPS of 54.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 68.7, implying annual growth of 34.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 53.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 58.90 cents and EPS of 73.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 78.9, implying annual growth of 14.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $10.02

Jarden rates ((CKF)) as Neutral (3) -

Collins Foods has delivered a strong full year result, buoyed by its KFC Europe outfit delivering 16.8% same store sales growth. Net profit of $30.8m beat Jarden's forecasts by 5.8%, while the broker notes a strong start to the year in the first seven weeks of FY23.

Despite same store sales growth across KFC Netherlands, KFC Germany, KFC Australia and Taco Bell in the early weeks of the financial year, the company has flagged some margin compression, and Collins Foods expects it will raise prices 1-2%.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $10.55 from $9.48.

This report was published on June 29, 2022.

Target price is $10.55 Current Price is $10.02 Difference: $0.53

If CKF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.10, suggesting upside of 10.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 42.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 47.0, implying annual growth of 0.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 42.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 16.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((CKF)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons assesses a robust FY22 result and positive start to trading in FY23 for Collins Foods. The outlook commentary on costs and margins was also considered encouraging, given the current inflationary environment.

The broker amends its forecasts for a new accounting standard, and makes a risk adjustment on the outlook for Taco Bell and general market valuations. The target falls to $12.10 from $13.45.

Overall, the analyst likes the strength of the KFC brand (particularly in Australia), the significant store rollout opportunity (particularly in Europe), and strong cash conversion.

This report was published on June 29, 2022.

Target price is $12.10 Current Price is $10.02 Difference: $2.08

If CKF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.10, suggesting upside of 10.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 50.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.79%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 47.0, implying annual growth of 0.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 61.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 16.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COI COMET RIDGE LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.17

Bell Potter rates ((COI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bell Potter views the recent consolidation of the Mahalo Gas project by Comet Ridge as a key de-risking event, which creates a streamlined partnership for project development.

The company's project ownership is now 70%, following settlement on a further 30% interest. The remaining -$11m upfront consideration to Australia Pacific LNG was made on 28 June 2022, funded by a $13.15m loan from joint venture partner Santos ((STO)).

The Speculative Buy rating and $0.25 target price are retained.

This report was published on June 30, 2022.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.08

If COI meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.29.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.89.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COL COLES GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $17.84

Jarden rates ((COL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden expects the duopolistic nature of Australia's grocery sector should provide a buffer as consumers seek out discount retailers in the current inflationary environment. The broker expects margins for grocers to prove resilient, and notes potential upside given a likely return to eating at home.

The broker highlights private label share is likely to improve, while for Coles Group alternative revenue streams in media should be beneficial to gross margins.

Coles Group remains a key pick for Jarden. The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $18.50 from $18.10.

This report was published on June 29, 2022.

Target price is $18.50 Current Price is $17.84 Difference: $0.66

If COL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $18.91, suggesting upside of 6.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.5, implying annual growth of 0.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 61.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 81.4, implying annual growth of 7.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources