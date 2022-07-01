Oz Banks: Downside Risk Scenarios

Australia | 10:50 AM

mortgage exposures

While Macquarie forecasts a decline of around -15% for house prices, material losses for bank housing portfolios are not expected, despite an elevated level of gearing in the household sector.

The broker forecasts a moderation in housing credit growth through FY22 and FY23, until a nadir is reached later in FY23 as house prices and turnover fall following successive rate rises. By 2024-25 the growth rate is expected to normalise as turnover recovers and house prices stabilise.

Jarden also doesn’t envisage a significant rise in mortgage defaults. On the proviso interest rates don’t rise above 2.5%, recently released research from the broker suggests households in aggregate are well positioned to face higher interest rates and the average borrower has material buffers in place. 

As the unemployment rate is expected to remain relatively low, Jarden assumes most borrowers will continue to meet repayments, so the impact on realised loan losses will be modest. 

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-07-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 1 July 2022

12:08 PM - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Listed Investment Company Report July 2022

11:19 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Oz Banks: Downside Risk Scenarios

10:50 AM - Australia
5
Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Jul 2022

10:09 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Why Not To Invest In Bitcoin

Jun 10 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: Backdoor Sanctions On Russia

Jun 14 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Mid-Term Price Pullback

Jun 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: House Prices, Food Crisis, Packaging

Jun 03 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Australian Listed Investment Company Report

Jun 03 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
In Brief: Retail Stocks, Supermarkets, Platform Providers, BNPL & The Australian Economy

Jun 10 2022 - Weekly Reports