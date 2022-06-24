Next Week At A Glance – Jun 27 – Jul 1 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:37 AM

By Greg Peel

Tonight the US will see the bi-monthly Michigan Uni consumer sentiment gauge which has been getting quite a bit of attention lately, falling as it has to historic lows, and then next week the monthly Conference Board consumer confidence gauge, which for some reason has not been as disturbing so far as the UMich.

A further economic bellwether is due in the form of durable goods orders, ahead of the big one; May PCE inflation on Thursday night.

The US will also see yet another revision of the March quarter GDP result which is by now ancient history.

Locally we'll see May retail sales and private sector credit. It's EOFY on Thursday, suggesting there could be a bit of non-fundamental argie-bargie going on in the stock market in the lead-up.

China will release its June PMIs on Thursday and everyone else will release June manufacturing PMIs on Friday, the first of the month.

Metcash ((MTS)) and Collins Foods ((CKF)) report earnings next week and CSR ((CSR)) holds its AGM.

Wednesday is quarterly ex-dividend day for all REITs, developers, infra-funds etc and the list is extensive.

