Next Week At A Glance – Jun 27 – Jul 1 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:37 AM

This story features METCASH LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MTS

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Tonight the US will see the bi-monthly Michigan Uni consumer sentiment gauge which has been getting quite a bit of attention lately, falling as it has to historic lows, and then next week the monthly Conference Board consumer confidence gauge, which for some reason has not been as disturbing so far as the UMich.

A further economic bellwether is due in the form of durable goods orders, ahead of the big one; May PCE inflation on Thursday night.

The US will also see yet another revision of the March quarter GDP result which is by now ancient history.

Locally we'll see May retail sales and private sector credit. It's EOFY on Thursday, suggesting there could be a bit of non-fundamental argie-bargie going on in the stock market in the lead-up.

China will release its June PMIs on Thursday and everyone else will release June manufacturing PMIs on Friday, the first of the month.

Metcash ((MTS)) and Collins Foods ((CKF)) report earnings next week and CSR ((CSR)) holds its AGM.

Wednesday is quarterly ex-dividend day for all REITs, developers, infra-funds etc and the list is extensive.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArenais proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

CKF CSR MTS

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CKF - COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CSR - CSR LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MTS - METCASH LIMITED

Latest News

1
Consumer Stress Up As Cost of Living Rises

11:34 AM - Australia
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 June 2022

11:31 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – Jun 27 – Jul 1 2022

10:37 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: Advanced Economies, Retail Stocks & Mortgage Stress

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Hard Grind

8:59 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Australian Banks: Headwinds And Tailwinds

May 25 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Why Not To Invest In Bitcoin

Jun 10 2022 - Feature Stories
3
Uranium Week: Mid-Term Price Pullback

Jun 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: House Prices, Food Crisis, Packaging

Jun 03 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Australian Listed Investment Company Report

Jun 03 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
In Brief: Retail Stocks, Supermarkets, Platform Providers, BNPL & The Australian Economy

Jun 10 2022 - Weekly Reports