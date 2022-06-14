Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-06-22

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 6 to Friday June 10, 2022

Total Upgrades: 7

Total Downgrades: 9

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 59.81%; Hold 33.67%; Sell 6.52%

For the week ending Friday June 10 there were seven upgrades and nine downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

For another week Tabcorp headed the tables for the largest percentage reduction in target price and the largest percentage fall in forecast earnings, as brokers continued to amend financial models to allow for the demerger of the companys Lotteries & Keno business.

As mentioned in last weeks article, Morgans cautioned investors aroundimpending licence renewals and the amount of competitionweighing on theremaining Wagering & Media and Gaming Services businesses. The broker downgraded its rating to Hold from Add and reduced its target price to $0.95 from $6.12 (adjusting for the demerger).

The Equal-weighted Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage on the new Tabcorp in the prior week and arrived at the same target price of $0.95. While the retail wagering licences in Australia are a monopoly, the analyst cautioned investors over online competition from corporate bookmakers, who have a lower cost structure, and in some cases, global scale.

Coming second on the table for the largest percentage reduction in target price last week was Universal Store, after Macquarie lowered its target to $4.40 from $9.40 and decreased its rating to Neutral from Outperform. Discretionary retailers are expected to suffer as consumer confidence wanes in the face of increasing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Despite a strong balance sheet and an easing in pandemic impacts, the broker is also cautious around a relative lack of liquidity in Universal Store shares trading on the ASX.

Following Tabcorp, Healius was second on the table for the largest percentage reduction in forecast earnings. This followed an update by management showing a sharp fall in activity and higher costs, due largely to greater staff absences andunpredictable demand for the companys core pathology and imaging services.Lower PCR testing volumes and margins also weighed.

As a result, Ord Minnett, Morgans and Credit Suisse all reduced EPS forecasts on the expectationcovid and flu disruptions for domestic health services will continue for the time being. Nonetheless, Citi raised its rating to Buy from Neutral, despitethe possibility of further weakness aroundFY22 results as the marketcomes to grips with permanently lowerPCR testing. Looking further out, the broker expects FY24 to be a more normal earnings year.

Total Buy recommendations take up 59.81% of the total, versus 33.67% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.52%.

Upgrade

ARENA REIT ((ARF)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Arena REIT is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral,as Macquarie considers the stock defensive from an income and cost perspective amid solid fundamentals.

The tenant base continues to benefit from buoyant operating conditions and additional support is now expected for the early learning sub-sector via the Labor Government policy to lift the maximumchild care subsidy rate to 90% for families for the first child in care. Target is reduced to $4.61 from$4.90.

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED ((COE)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/2/1

Increased output at the Orbost gas plant has meant Cooper Energy has exceeded contract nominations with up to 20 terajoulesa day now sold into the spot market at elevated prices.

Ord Minnett believes the business is well-placedwith its exposure to east coast gas markets amid growth options for a number of assets in various stages of development. Rating is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold and the target is lifted to $0.33 from $0.32.

DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ((DMP)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/2/0

Domino's Pizza Enterprises has outlineda continuation of its strategy for Asia with a target for net store growth of 9-12% per annum. No trading update was provided.

Delivery times in Japan have improved with greater store density. While inflationary pressures are significant, the company has managed to keep prices below peers.

Advertising in Japan is considerably higher and management does not expect this to fall to Australian levels. Nevertheless, as scale builds, margin should expand as a proportion of network sales.

Given the recent de-rating of the stock, Ord Minnett upgrades to Buy from Accumulate. Target is steady at $99.

HEALIUS LIMITED ((HLS)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Citi lowers its target price forHealius to $4.30 from $4.70 following a trading update to the end of May that revealed a covid-inducedslowingfor core pathology and imaging.

Following recent share price weakness, the broker raises its rating to Buy from Neutral. This move comes despitethe possibility of further weakness aroundFY22 results, the analyst explains,as the marketcomes to grips with permanently-lowerPCR testing.

Citi expectsexpect FY24 to be a more normal earnings year.

NATIONAL STORAGE REIT ((NSR)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/3/0

Macquarie reviews the investment outlook, assessing the storage fundamentals remain solid. Downside risks include cost inflation in construction, which may affect returns from developments and refurbishments. Also interest expenses are increasing.

Given the current valuation, Macquarie considers the risks are balanced and upgrades to Neutral from Underperform. Target is reduced to $2.39 from $2.47.

SCENTRE GROUP ((SCG)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/2/1

Macquarie remains cautious about the balance sheet as gearing is 39% and there is an interest cost headwind over FY22-FY24. Still, with the stock trading on 14x FFO and at a -21% discount to NTA value seems to be emerging.

The broker also observes retail is relatively more defensive as an asset class in cyclical downturns and as a result upgrades to Neutral from Underperform.

Retail sales continue to surprise to the upside, supported by strong employment and elevated savings. Target is reduced to $2.79 from $2.85.