Next Week At A Glance – 30 May – 3 June 2022

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US private consumption & expenditure numbers for April will be somewhat critical, as Wall Street and the Fed look for any further signs of inflation easing, beyond incrementally.

The US then goes into a long weekend for Memorial Day, which signals the start of summer, although it’s not until July-August we see US markets thin out holiday-style.

Next week brings US May jobs numbers – another read on US economic resilience. Numbers for consumer confidence and factory orders are also due.

It’s a bit of a holiday week all round, with the US closed on Monday, the UK closed on Thursday and Friday for the old girl’s jubilee, and China closed on Friday.

China reports May PMIs on Tuesday and everyone else on Wednesday.

It’s GDP week in Australia, with numbers due for March quarter company profits and inventories on Monday and the current account on Tuesday, before the biggie on Wednesday.

Typically the RBA has to make a policy decision on the Tuesday before the GDP release on the Wednesday, but not this time as Wednesday is the first of the month.

We’ll also see numbers for building materials and trade next week.

In the local market, the recent run of out-of-cycle earnings results has largely come to an end, and AGM season is winding down. Link Administration ((LNK)) and Paladin Energy ((PDN)) hold meetings next week.

There will also be a handful of ex-dividends following those aforementioned results.

