In Brief: Dividends, Consumer Spending, Retail Margins

By Danielle Austin

Record first quarter dividends lead global recovery

In the wake of a strong first quarter, and a record twelve-month growth period, Australian dividends have largely rebounded from their notable decline during the pandemic. At the depth of the pandemic-driven decline Australian dividends fell more than twice as far as the rest of the world but have now recorded a record rebound. Australian dividends grew 38.9% in the first quarter, reaching $97.9bn in the twelve-months to the end of March and reflecting a result that is 81.7% higher than the preceding twelve-month period.

All sectors reported higher dividends year-on-year as payments continued to normalise and catch-up payments were issued following cuts made during the pandemic, but sizeable contributions from the big four banks and the mining industry, historically responsible for more than 40% and 25% of dividends respectively, drove the result. In particular, BHP Group ((BHP)) distributed $10.8bn to its shareholders in the period, accounting for almost 60% of all Australian dividends paid in the first quarter, and with further dividend payments planned the company will likely close out the year as the largest global dividend payer for the second consecutive year.

In a wider look at the global market, the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index noted global dividends rose 11% to a first quarter record of US$302.5bn. While the current uncertain political outlook and continuing geopolitical conflicts have seen the analysts maintain their expectations for the coming quarters, on incorporating the strong first quarter result Janus Henderson lifts its global dividends forecast for 2022 to US$1.54 trillion, reflecting a headline increase of 4.6%.

Consumer spending declines, analysts warn investors of early buy-in

With cost-of-living pressures coming further into focus during the final stretch of the recent federal election, market analysts have noticed a trend-shift in consumer spending. Despite talk of inflationary pressures over recent months, retailers had largely reported persistent consumer spending prior to the last few weeks. Having spoken to retail industry insiders, analysts from Barrenjoey suggest discretionary retail has declined around -10% since March and April, and while there is a perception that consumer spending typically softens leading into an election, Barrenjoey notes this isn’t always the case.

Despite the timing of the trend-shift, Barrenjoey suspects the shift is driven by lasting impacts, warning pricing pressures are likely to get worse before they get better, with further rises to interest rates, petrol prices, and food prices all expected. Notably, the slowing of consumer spending comes as many retailers report some reversion in supply constraint issues, likely implying promotional programs will normalise moving forward.