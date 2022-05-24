Keep An Eye On Santos

Technicals | 10:30 AM

By Michael Gable 

The S&P500 Index followed through with what we feared last week, which was a rejection underneath the old support level and then a sell-off.

However, after making a new low for the year on an intraday basis last Friday, it has managed to recover in the past two trading sessions. The bounce hasn't been too impressive, but it does look like it wants to give us a little bit of upside here. Having said that, we are not convinced that we have seen the lows for the year.

If all of that sounds confusing, then it just confirms that market conditions right at this very moment are still quite tricky and we have to give it a little more time until we can see some higher probability set-ups.

For this week, we have a chart on Santos ((STO)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Elders: Good And (Still) Getting Better

1:26 PM - Australia
2
Uranium Week: Taking Advantage

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Keep An Eye On Santos

10:30 AM - Technicals
4
ESG Focus: S&P Eyes APAC As Ukraine Rages

10:01 AM - ESG Focus
5
The Overnight Report: One Of Those Days

8:55 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Next Week At A Glance – 2-6 May 2022

Apr 29 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Uranium Week: Speculation Implication

Apr 27 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Listed Investment Company Report May 2022

May 03 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 06-05-22

May 09 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 May 2022

May 06 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Volatility And Uncertainty

May 03 2022 - Weekly Reports