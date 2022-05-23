Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 23, 2022

Daily Market Reports | May 23 2022

CHN CHALICE MINING LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $6.81

Bell Potter rates ((CHN)) as Buy (1) -

Chalice Mining has received final approvals to start exploration drilling at the Hartog-Dampier targets within its 100%-owned Julimar Nickel-Copper Platinum Group Element Project in Western Australia - a small footprint diamond-drill operation involving no mechanised clearing.

In all, 70 drill sites have been approved and Bell Potter considers this a major win for the company (which had previously been granted access to only eight of the 70) with clear impacts for the share price, and could repeat the Gonneville experience.

Speculative Buy rating and $12.02 target price retained.

This report was published on May 20, 2022.

Target price is $12.02 Current Price is $6.81 Difference: $5.21

If CHN meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 77% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

GDF GARDA PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.50

Moelis rates ((GDF)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Moelis lifts its rating for Garda Property to Buy from Hold and raises its target price to $2.10 from $1.84 driven by a recent valuation uplift, and progress with the development pipeline.

The group has received council approval for the development of its North Lakes industrial development site. Also, the valuation for the North Lakes property has risen to $45m from $20m, which is thought to provide capacity for funding other developments.

This report was published on May 23, 2022.

Target price is $2.10 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $0.6

If GDF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 7.20 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.75.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 7.60 cents and EPS of 8.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.65.

IDX INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $3.92

Jarden rates ((IDX)) as Overweight (2) -

Integral Diagnostics is set to acquire Auckland-based Horizon Radiology for $30.1m in early FY23, driving increases to Jarden's earnings forecasts of 2.3%, 1.8% and 2.2% through to FY25.

Horizon's eight clinics rely mainly on general and specialist referrals, and Jarden notes while it offers a much lower earnings margin than the company's existing Auckland business it broadens referral channels and contributes to a more defensive business.

The broker highlights Integral Diagnostics remains one its key reopen picks, anticipating covid impacts on diagnostic imaging and margins will be transitory. The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $4.80 from $4.70.

This report was published on May 19, 2022.

Target price is $4.80 Current Price is $3.92 Difference: $0.88

If IDX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.46, suggesting upside of 13.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 13.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.0, implying annual growth of -10.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.90 cents and EPS of 20.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.0, implying annual growth of 50.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.7.

MBH MAGGIE BEER HOLDINGS LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.39

Taylor Collison rates ((MBH)) as Outperform & Accumulate (2) -

Taylor Collison reduces its target price to $0.63 from $0.65 and retains its Outperform & Accumulate rating following a guidance downgrade of -$4.2m to FY22 trading earnings (EBITDA) by Maggie Beer. It's noted revenue remains in-line with initial guidance.

The broker more attributes the downgrade to supply chain pressures and impacts from covid-19 rather than any indication of a significant hit to structured growth or loss of material market share.

This report was published on May 23, 2022.

Target price is $0.63 Current Price is $0.39 Difference: $0.24

If MBH meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY20:

Forecast for FY21:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY21 EPS of 0.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.58.

