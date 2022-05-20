Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 20, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:03 AM

APE (3) CXL ELD GMA NWS PLT (2) QUB RDY SUN

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $11.04

Bell Potter rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Eagers Automotive notes new vehicle demand continues to outpace supply, driving the company's order book up more than 25% since December.

Bell Potter notes an anticipated reduction in vehicles delivered to customers in the first half is driving an expected -12-15% profit decline on the previous comparable period.

The broker expects a similar result in the second half, anticipating supply constraints are unlikely to ease in the short-term.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $15.50 from $17.25.

This report was published on May 19, 2022.

Target price is $15.50 Current Price is $11.04



Current consensus price target is $16.35, suggesting upside of 48.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 47.50 cents and EPS of 115.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.30%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 103.4, implying annual growth of -17.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.50 cents and EPS of 91.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.30%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.9, implying annual growth of -5.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

Eagers Automotive's tightened first-half guidance disappointed Moelis, as new-vehicle deliveries failed to materialise, but the broker notes demand for new vehicles remains strong and the company's pipeline is solid and conditions will remain supportive throughout 2022.

Most manufacturing nations are forecasting a rise in global output over the next year and Moelis says the company is well positioned to deliver a strong upward skew in the December half.

The broker also expects cost discipline, rationalisation of the dealer network and IT investment will deliver strong margin growth.

FY22-FY23 EPS forecasts are unchanged. Buy rating and $16.96 target price retained.

This report was published on May 18, 2022.

Target price is $16.96 Current Price is $11.04



Current consensus price target is $16.35, suggesting upside of 48.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 72.30 cents and EPS of 105.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.55%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 103.4, implying annual growth of -17.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 70.60 cents and EPS of 103.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.39%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.9, implying annual growth of -5.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APE)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Eagers Automotive's AGM trading update proved a mixed bag, strong margins and new vehicle demand battling with supply constraints to delay earnings.

Wilsons takes the opportunity to cut EPS forecasts -8% in 2022 and -7% in 2024 to reflect higher depreciation and amortisation, and interest costs, and the broker notes recent peer results in North America point to softening used-vehicle demand and margins.

But given the new car order book is 25% above 2021 and demand for new vehicles remains buoyant, Wilsons upgrades to Overweight, appreciating Eager's management, strategy, second-half earnings skew and attractive valuation.

Target price inches up to $13.77 from $13.75.

This report was published on May 19, 2022.

Target price is $13.77 Current Price is $11.04



Current consensus price target is $16.35, suggesting upside of 48.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 70.70 cents and EPS of 104.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.40%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 103.4, implying annual growth of -17.4%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 65.90 cents and EPS of 99.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.97%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.9, implying annual growth of -5.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 60.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CXL CALIX LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $7.47

Bell Potter rates ((CXL)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter notes two of Calix's development partners, Boral ((BLD)) and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)), have been awarded a combined $50m in government grants for projects developing Calix's chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) technology for commercial use.

The broker anticipates the grant award for the Calix-Pilbara Minerals project could suggest an intention for the companies to progress to a joint venture partnership, and open Calix's technology to a new market.

With the company aiming to convert at least one of two Low Emissions Intensity Lime And Cement (LEILCA) memorandums of understanding to license agreements before the end of the financial year, the broker anticipates another project announcement ahead.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $9.21 from $7.85.

This report was published on May 19, 2022.

Target price is $9.21 Current Price is $7.47



The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 111.49.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 933.75.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources