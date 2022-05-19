The Short Report – 19 May 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:58 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending May 12, 2022.

Last week saw the ASX200 fall -3.7% as support from rising commodity prices in the face of interest rate impacts turned around on Chinese lockdowns. News that Shanghai now has a reopening timetable buoyed the market this week, up until today.

Despite the heavy fall we note the table below is mostly red, although only two stocks shorted by 5%-plus saw position changes of one percentage point or more last week.

Shorts in Betmakers Technology ((BET)) rose to 16.6% from 13.8%. See below.

Laramide Resources ((LAM)) jumped into the table three weeks ago without an obvious reason, but I assumed being Canada-based and listed not just in Toronto and here, but on various other global exchanges, there was likely a cross-border arbitrage at play.

Laramide fell out of the table last week from 7.5% shorted.

In last week’s Report I highlighted several stocks that had appeared in the bottom of the table and the likely thinking behind shorters’ positions. Last week all of AGL Energy ((AGL)), Lendlease ((LLC)), City Chic Collective ((CCX)), BWX ((BWX)) and Bega Cheese ((BGA)) fell back out again.

This does not represent an ASIC data blip nonetheless, as they all fell into the 4% range so what we’re seeing is a lot of churn at the low end.

Last week the low end of the table welcomed back Magellan Financial ((MGF)), Pinnacle Investments ((PNI)) and Humm Group ((HUM)), along with Pro Medicus ((PME)), Chalice Mining ((CHN)) and De Grey Mining ((DEG)).

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 17.5

BET 16.6

NAN 12.3

PNV 10.9

EML 10.0