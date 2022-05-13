Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 May 2022

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

It’s a big week next week in Australia for both monetary and fiscal policy, beginning with the minutes of the May RBA meeting out on Tuesday. The market will be looking for any clues to suggest we might get a 40 point hike in June (to 0.75%) or a standard 25 points (to an unusual 0.60%).

On Wednesday we see the March quarter wage price index. Arguably old news, but economists had previously expected the RBA would hold out for this data, along with the previously released CPI, to inform a first rate rise in June, given the election lay in between.

But the CPI was too rich, so the WPI may now be not as important. The April jobs numbers, due Thursday, will be important ahead of Saturday.

Then comes Saturday.

China will release April industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment numbers on Monday, which will be the first to indicate the true impact of the lockdowns.

The US will also see industrial production and retail sales data, along with a raft of housing data and the Empire State and Philly Fed activity indices.

It’s a busy week in the local market next week as the mid-cycle earnings season rolls on alongside the calendar-year reporters’ AGM season.

Earnings reporters include James Hardie ((JHX)), United Malt Group ((UMG)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Nufarm ((NUF)) and Webjet ((WEB)). Goodman Group ((GMG)) will also provide a quarterly.

Eagers Automotive ((APE)), Adbri ((ABC)), BHP Group ((BHP)), Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)), AMP ((AMP)) and InvoCare ((IVC)) are among those holding AGMs.

Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and Westpac ((WBC)) are among those stocks going ex-dividend next week.

