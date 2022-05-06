Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 May 2022

By Greg Peel

With Wall Street potentially poised to break down from its 2022 range, tonight’s US jobs numbers will be interesting, and potentially interpreted in either direction.

A good number suggests a solid economy, lower chance of recession, but also possible greater resolve from the Fed. A bad number could suggest a recession signal, but possibly an easing off of the Fed’s aggressive stance.

Or maybe it’s still too early in the games to draw any conclusions.

More critical will be next week’s US inflation numbers. If the April CPI, due Wednesday, is lower than March at either the headline or core rate, talk of peak inflation having passed will ring true, and Wall Street may rally hard as a result. And vice versa. There’s also the PPI on Thursday.

The US also sees another consumer sentiment reading next week.

China will also see inflation numbers, and trade data.

Locally, the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys will be in focus.

Next week sees an ongoing run of off-season earnings reports, beginning with Westpac ((WBC)) on Monday and CSR ((CSR)), Pendal Group ((PDL)), GrainCorp ((GNC)), Orica ((ORI)) and Xero ((XRO)) though the week.

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides its quarterly numbers on Thursday.

AGMs will be held by Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), GPT Group ((GPT)), Ampol ((ALD)), Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)) and Waypoint REIT ((WPR)).

