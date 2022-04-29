Next Week At A Glance – 2-6 May 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:43 AM

This story features AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ANZ

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Here we go.

On Tuesday the RBA will deliver its policy decision, with consensus now expecting the first post-covid rate hike of 15 basis points to 0.25%, election be damned.

On Wednesday night the Fed will hike by 50 points (very slim chance of 75), following the 25 point March hike, to take the funds rate to 0.50-0.75%.

ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) will report half-year earnings on Wednesday followed by National Australia Bank ((NAB)) on Thursday. Macquarie Group ((MQG)) will report full-year earnings on Friday.

News Corp ((NWS)) and REA Group ((REA)) report quarterly earnings.

In Australia we’ll also see numbers for job ads, retail sales, building approvals and trade.

New Zealand will report March quarter unemployment. The US will report April unemployment.

Monday brings global manufacturing PMIs and Wednesday services PMIs.

Chinese markets will be closed until Friday.

Japanese markets will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday.

UK markets will closed on Monday for May Day.

The Bank of England holds a policy meeting on Thursday.

Fun times ahead.



Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms