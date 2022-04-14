Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 Apr 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:52 AM

This story features BHP GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BHP

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Today’s Australian jobs number for March will be important not just for someone wanting to win an election, but for the RBA to further assess wage growth in the process of deciding on the timing of the first rate hike.

The minutes of the April RBA meeting are out on Tuesday.

All Western markets are closed tomorrow and again on Monday, except for the US. China is very much open on Monday and will report its March quarter GDP result, along with monthly retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.

The US will see a run of housing data next week along with the Fed Beige Book and Philadelphia Fed activity index.

New Zealand will report its March quarter CPI, but the RBNZ already hiked 50 basis points yesterday.

Flash estimates of April PMIs will be provided across the globe on Friday.

Locally the quarterly production updates season ramps up, next week featuring the likes of BHP Group ((BHP)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and Santos ((STO)), as well as reporters from non-resource sectors.

This four-day week will be followed by another next week, and then another the week after downunder, with this year providing an Anzac Day long weekend.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms