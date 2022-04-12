Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 12, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:02 AM

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $5.43

JP Morgan rates ((ABB)) as Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan expects subscriber growth guidance to be upgraded at Aussie Broadband, partly because of white-label customer Origin Energy ((ORG)), which indicated broadband customers had grown above 50,000 in March.

Aussie Broadband has already recorded record subscriber growth in early 2022, and also 23,000 white label subscribers are due to be

migrated in the March quarter.

The analyst now forecasts white label subscribers to reach 300,000 in FY26, which suggests a market share of 12% in FY27 (only half of Origin Energy's target). The target price rises to $7.00 from $5.85. Overweight.

This report was published on April 8, 2022.

AGY ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.48

Petra Capital rates ((AGY)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital compares the ASX's top-10 emerging developers given the market has shifted focus to new supply as lithium prices skyrocket.

Of the three forms of Enterprise Valuation (EV) of Resources and Reserves, the broker has opted for Lithium Carbonate Equivalent to allow comparisons across all deposit types.

Of the 10, only seven companies have published reserves. Petra notes that declaring Reserves is a much higher benchmark and the peer multiple reflects a median of $1,268/t for LCE - almost twice the EV Resource median.

Brine developers have higher capital intensities than rock developers ($21,000/t to $50,000/t compared with $3,000/t to $7,000/t) but much longer life.

Petra Capital notes Argosy Minerals is very close to first production (mid 2022) at 2ktpa, and expects this to expand first to 12ktpa and finally to $20ktpa. But it has yet to declare Reserves.

The broker notes the company is expensive based on current Resources comparison but has produced LCE and completed customer qualification. Petra also expects the company to more than double Resources in the June half.

Buy rating. Target price is 53c.

This report was published on April 7, 2022.

AHX APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.80

Shaw and Partners rates ((AHX)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners conducts a healthcare sector overview and expects the sector will materially outperform over the medium term.

The broker points to a 50m backlog in doctor visits and expects increased spending post covid will drive an imminent margin expansion of roughly 200 basis points.

Shaw and Partners expects GP visits will recover to pre-covid levels by May/June 2022 and expects the backlog will take two years to clear.

Add to that the fact that Australia's population is both growing and ageing, the broker predicts both State and Federal governments will need to increase medical spending (the Victorian government has already announced $1.5bn to ease the elective surgery backlog and the Feds have allocated an extra $220m over four years to the MBS).

The broker expects the companion-animal health industry will enjoy a similar covid recovery and notes Apiam Animal Health delivers exposure to both companion-animal and wholesale animal markets. Agricultural tailwinds are also starting to emerge as Australia exits drought, lifting water entitlements and herds, and increasing grain and cattle volumes.

Shaw says Apiam has accelerated its organic and inorganic growth target and plans to double them by FY24, noting this provides the longest term guidance and ambitions ever provided in the company history.

Buy rating. Target price rises to $1.26 from $1.23.

This report was published on April 11, 2022.

