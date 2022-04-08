Next Week At A Glance – 11-15 Apr 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:09 AM

By Greg Peel

The highlight of next week, other than it being a week shortened by Good Friday, will be the US March CPI result out on Tuesday night.

It was in March last year the US CPI really began to take off, so it had been expected cycling that month and the months to come would see the year on year inflation growth rate subsiding. While this may still be the case, omicron and the war have rather upset the equation. Economists are far from certain.

The US PPI will follow the CPI on Wednesday.

China will report its numbers on Monday, and trade on Wednesday.

The US will also see data for March retail sales and industrial production next week, along with consumer sentiment.

Both the RBNZ and ECB hold policy meetings next week.

Locally we’ll see NAB business confidence, Westpac consumer confidence and the March jobs numbers.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings on Thursday.

Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) releases its quarterly production report, alerting us to the quarterly reporting season which ramps up after Easter.

All Western markets are closed on Friday.

