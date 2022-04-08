In Brief: Debt Doubles, Investment Markets, Homewares Retail

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Danielle Austin

Taxpayers burdened with paying the piper as debt per person doubles

The cost of the covid pandemic will impact taxpayers for years to come, with significant borrowing in the pursuance of a zero-covid policy set to have long-term impacts in Australia. With the country’s debt burden increasing 11.2% in 2021 to total $1.462 trillion while global debt servicing costs fell to a record low at 1.6%, the looming threat of rising interest rates is set to significantly increase national debt.

Economists at Janus Henderson predict Australian debt per person will double by 2025 to $68,806 thanks to the compounding impact of rising interest rates. Australian borrowing in response to the pandemic outpaced the global average, with global debt increasing 7.8% in 2021 compared to Australia’s 11.2%. While Australia benefitted from a low debt to gross domestic product ratio when borrowing, with a -47% discount to international peers allowing it to remain one of the least indebted major industrialised nations despite the huge borrowing surge, rising interest costs look to drive the increase of Australian debt at a steeper rate than both the United Kingdom and Europe in 2022.

Janus Henderson anticipates global government debt to increase 9.5% in 2022, with the United States, Japan and China identified as major drivers, while global debt servicing costs will increase by an approximate 14.5% on the back of rising interest.

Market volatility makes for a difficult read-through on investment platforms

Market rebounds since the first half result season have driven Citi to upgrade its outlook on small cap investment platforms, but the broker notes high probability of volatility ahead. While the ASX-300 improved 3% since companies reported first half results, the broker expects the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, increasing interest rates and the threat of further covid outbreaks to continue to cause market uncertainty, and anticipates lower net flows as a result.

Taking into consideration impacts of the better than expected market result in recent months for investment platforms Netwealth Group ((NWL)) and Hub24 ((HUB)), Citi has upgraded its funds under administration forecasts for each company by 1%. On predicted market volatility, the broker downgrades its flow forecast for Netwealth to $14.3bn from $14.8bn but remains above company guidance of more than $13.5bn. Citi analysts also noted medium-term earnings should benefit from a shift towards specialist investment platforms.