Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 25-03-22

Weekly Reports | Mar 28 2022

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 21 to Friday March 25, 2022

Total Upgrades: 5

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.86%; Hold 35.16%; Sell 5.98%

For the week ending Friday March 25 there were five upgrades and six downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Atlas Arteria received two ratings downgrades from two separate brokers. In lowering its rating to Neutral from Outperform, Macquarie considered rising French fuel prices (car trips are partly discretionary on its French toll road), soft traffic data so far this year and an unfavourable exchange rate.

Morgans also lowered its rating to Hold from Add due to concerns around exchange rate impacts as well as rising sovereign bond yields. The broker found it hard to reconcile these movements with the recent strength in the company’s share price.

Brokers made no material percentage changes to price targets last week.

Meanwhile, Beach Energy had the largest percentage increase in forecast earningsafter Citi’s commodities team adjusted its forecasts for the sector.

The Brent oil price forecast lifted by US$20 a barrel to average US$91 a barrel in 2022, while the broker's gas price forecast increased US$10 per million thermal units to an average of US$22pmtu. Beach Energy remains the broker’s top pick and its only Buy-rated stock in the sector.

While first half results for New Hope Corp were largely pre-announced, brokers upgraded earnings forecasts. The combined 17cps ordinary dividend and surprise 13cps special dividend were largely due to higher-than-expected first half cash flows and a very strong second half cashflow outlook, according to Morgans.

Credit Suisse also noted continuing tightness in the coal industry, which may see New Hope command a premium price above US$200 per tonne for several years and increased its pricing forecast for the company to US$230 per tonne in the second half.

Brickworks also released first half results last week and brokers generally raised earnings forecasts. Ord Minnett raised its rating to Buy from Accumulate on potential within the Property division for further development opportunities and rental income growth.

Meanwhile, UBS retained its Neutral rating in the belief that Property division upside is adequately reflected in the current share price, and noted uncertainties surrounding the new operating land trust, and for US property.

Following a FY22 guidance downgrade, Boral received the largest percentage downgrade to earnings forecasts by brokers last week. Management cited not only recent rain and flood disruptions, but also negative coal and fuel impacts.

The broker also noted diesel hedging expires in April 2022 and coal costs are unhedged, which implies ongoing risks should prices remain high.

Finally, Webjet received the second largest earnings forecast downgrade though Ord Minnett advocates investors buy into weakness, given ongoing volatility. While the upcoming FY22 result (March year-end) will be weaker than initially expected, strong demand for 2023 Northern Hemisphere summer holiday travel is forecast. Additionally, the analyst estimates the business-to-business and business-to-consumer divisions should win material market share.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.86% of the total, versus 35.16% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 5.98%.

Upgrade

BHP GROUP LIMITED ((BHP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/3/0

While Morgans expects growth in iron ore pricing growth to slow the broker anticipates supply tightness will continue to support continuing strong earnings in the sector, maintaining the market remains strong with benchmark pricing of US$140-150 per tonne.

While pressure is likely to be felt from surging fuel costs and labour and supply constraints, the broker doubts these will have significant impact on pricing.

BHP Group remains Morgans' top sector pick given superior diversification and ability to mitigate cost and labour pressures. Key to the company's outlook, according to the broker, is growth in China and internationally.

The rating is upgraded to Add from Hold and the target price increases to $51.80 from $48.70.

BRICKWORKS LIMITED ((BKW)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Ord Minnett raises its rating for Brickworks to Buy from Accumulate following 1H results that indicated further upside potential from the Property division. It's estimated upside will derive from further development opportunities and rental income growth.

First half profit of $330m exceeded the broker's $258m forecast, while the 22cps dividend was in-line.

Along with upside from Property operations, the analyst notes a strong pipeline of work from housing activity in Australia and improving

non-residential construction in the US. The target price is lowered to $26 from $26.20.

RED 5 LIMITED ((RED)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Morgans believes the pathway to gold production in the next quarter at Red 5's King of the Hills project has been derisked and raises its rating to Add from Hold. The target also rises to $0.48 from $0.34.

Energisation and commissioning of the SAG mill remains the final major activity to be completed, explains the analyst. It's felt the share price will continue to re-rate in coming months as investors also adjust their risk discounts.

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ((SHL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/3/0

With Sonic Healthcare's shares underperforming the ASX200 by -22% year-to-date, Credit Suisse believes the market is underestimating the opportunity that remains for the company in covid testing.

With the shift to rapid antigen tests, the broker believes PCR testing levels have stabilised at 80,000 per day and expects this will normalise to 50,000 tests per day, forecasting a $890m second half revenue benefit compared to the $1.3bn achieved in the first half.

Combined with pent-up demand driving strong base business performance, Credit Suisse increases earnings per share estimates 6% and 3% in FY22 and FY23 respectively.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price of $40.00 is retained.