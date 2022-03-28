Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 28, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 28 2022

ALX ATLAS ARTERIA

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $6.66

Jarden rates ((ALX)) as Buy (2) -

Jarden has reduced its Atlas Arteria FY22-23 distribution forecasts by -6.7% and -3.0% to account for the devaluation of the EUR against the AUD. The broker believes higher oil prices will not have too much impact on APRR traffic volumes, but a weaker eurozone GDP might.

Jarden nevertheless continues to prefer Atlas Arteria in the transport infrastructure space given its high dividend yield, potential for growth via acquisitions at APRR and a possible change in regulatory structure at Dulles Greenway, which could enhance shareholder value.

Overweight and $7.20 target retained.

This report was published on March 28, 2022.

Target price is $7.20 Current Price is $6.66 Difference: $0.54

If ALX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.78, suggesting upside of 2.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.60%.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.03.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.0, implying annual growth of 204.6%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 49.60 cents and EPS of 48.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.82.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 57.0, implying annual growth of 9.6%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGC COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $3.07

Wilsons rates ((CGC)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Industry feedback suggests trading conditions are generally positive, which lifts Wilsons' confidence in the near-term earnings outlook for Costa Group.

The broker's earnings expectations assume significant further improvement in 2022, led by a recovery in table grapes, strong international earnings, and generally favourable domestic pricing.

As the stock is trading at the bottom end of its historical PE range, the broker sees an attractive entry point. Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight. Target rises to $3.66 from $3.60.

This report was published on March 28, 2022.

Target price is $3.66 Current Price is $3.07 Difference: $0.59

If CGC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.64, suggesting upside of 14.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.10 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.85.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.4, implying annual growth of 62.6%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.6.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.90 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.68.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.5, implying annual growth of 26.6%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FPH FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $22.82

Jarden rates ((FPH)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

Weaker than expected hospital consumables sales in the second half has seen Fisher & Paykel Healthcare downgrade full year revenue guidance to NZ$1.68-1.70bn. Jarden anticipates earnings normalisation over the coming 18 months, and expects the share price to suffer as this plays out.

While decreasing covid hospitalisations and a mild northern hemisphere flu season look to impact near-term, the company reiterated it is well placed to improve respiratory patient outcomes long term. Jarden feels normalisation risk is considered in the current share price.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral and the target price decreases to NZ$30.00 from NZ$34.00.

This report was published on March 23, 2022.

Current Price is $22.82. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $27.00, suggesting upside of 22.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 37.69 cents and EPS of 60.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.49.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 70.0, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 39.58 cents and EPS of 50.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.01.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 55.8, implying annual growth of -20.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

JP Morgan rates ((FPH)) as Neutral (3) -

After a trading update by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, JP Morgan attributes a weaker finish to FY22 to a rapid drop in covid cases and lower severity of those cases.

With the share price just shy of the broker's new target price of NZ$27, down from NZ$32, the Neutral rating is maintained given the business is entering an uncertain period.

Nonetheless, the analyst highlights a large recurring revenue opportunity from an installed base is nearly twice the size it was prior to the pandemic.

This report was published on March 24, 2022.

Current Price is $22.82. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $27.00, suggesting upside of 22.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 34.40 cents and EPS of 60.31 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.84.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 70.0, implying annual growth of N/A.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.5.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 35.81 cents and EPS of 52.77 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.24.
Current consensus EPS estimate is 55.8, implying annual growth of -20.3%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.5.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources