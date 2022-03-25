Next Week At A Glance – Mar 28 – Apr 1 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:52 AM

By Greg Peel

The S&P500 is now back to a level last seen on February 10, when Wall Street was more engrossed in inflation worries following the January CPI release, while amassed troops on the Ukraine border were more of a distraction. The index is 7% above its close the day before Putin invaded.

The ASX200, as at yesterday’s close, was back to a level last seen on January 20, just before the Fed turned hawkish, while only 5.7% above invasion day.

The difference between the two comes down largely to index sector weightings. The S&P500 is dominated by Big Tech, which has been highly volatile this year, while the ASX200 is vastly overweighted to banks and resources, which have benefited from rising yields and rising commodity prices respectively.

To that end Wall Street has fallen harder and rallied back harder.

The US will see February PCE inflation next week, following on from the earlier CPI release, but it is the March numbers that Wall Street most fears given war and sanction-driven price-spikes in the meantime.

The US will also see numbers for consumer confidence and another largely pointless revision of the December quarter GDP, along with March employment numbers.

China will release March PMIs on Thursday and everyone else March manufacturing PMIs on Friday, the first of the new month.

Australia will see a revision of the February retail sales result along with building approvals and private sector credit.

Daily ex-dividends are now slowing to a trickle with the exception of Wednesday, when most REITs and other funds all go ex together.

Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) reports earnings on Tuesday.

