In Brief: Inflation, Retailers and REITs

Weekly Reports | 10:02 AM

This week brokers delved into the impact of inflation on supermarket sales, rising costs for online businesses and the impact on retail landlords as shoppers return but interest rates rise.

-Inflation impact on supermarkets

-The rising cost of online

-The impact of a return to in-store shopping REITs

-Broker stock preferences

By Greg Peel

Inflation and Supermarkets

Grocery inflation is building, notes Ord Minnett. Cost pressures on suppliers are driving double-digit headline price increases which, in turn, grocery retailers are passing on to customers. While this represents a near term sales tailwind (as measured in value of sales), the broker remains cautious around shoppers being forced to “trade down”, leading retailers to increase promotions.

There is a natural lag between increased wholesale prices and prices on the shelf. Ord Minnett expects inflation to peak in the September quarter at around 6%. This will initially push supermarket sales growth higher through FY22 and into FY23.

The broker expects Woolworths ((WOW)) to outperform Coles ((COL)) in the June quarter, before the business cycles last year’s large market shares gains and online penetration slows. Coles posted a strong first half FY22 result by controlling supply chain cost pressures, but costs were deferred rather than avoided, Ord Minnett notes, and investment plans were pushed out to the second half and FY23.

While supermarket online penetration increased sharply in the past two years’ lockdowns, online sales are more costly than in-store sales, exacerbated by the high volume, low value nature of products, and the perishability of fresh products. Ord Minnett expects online penetration to recede in FY23, taking the pressure off margins.

But however the consumer chooses to shop, the recent spike in fuel prices only adds to grocery inflation (transportation of goods to stores) at the same time as reducing household spending capacity. If this is not enough, rising interest rates will further impact.

Ord Minnett notes the savings buffer built up by households during lockdowns will help to limit downside risk for retailers, however, the broker expects these savings to be used for bigger ticket items such as holidays, rather than everyday items.

While rising mortgage rates will impact only the one third of Australian with mortgages, notes Ord Minnett, fuel price increases impact everyone.

[I disagree on the mortgage front – higher rates translate into higher rents. The only households thus not impacted would be those who own their home outright.]

As noted, Ord Minnett prefers Woolworths (Accumulate rating) over Coles (Hold). The broker also has an Accumulate on Metcash ((MTS)), for which hardware earnings are expected to overtake food earnings in 2022 and grow at a faster rate.

In wider retail, the broker has an Accumulate rating on Premier Investments ((PMV)), which reports earnings today, and Buy ratings on JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) and Baby Bunting ((BBN)).

The Cost of Online

The impact of the lockdowns and subsequent rapid growth of online (which some US brokers suggest has dragged forward previously anticipated online growth of four to five years) indicated that retailers fell into three rough categories – those without an online presence, which had to scramble to catch up, those with an existing mix of in-store and online, and online-only “disruptors”.

There was talk at the time that the physical store may now be dead. But while many new online customers have discovered the benefits for the first time, this generalisation ignores the fact consumers simply enjoy “going out shopping”.